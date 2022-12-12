Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for December 12 to December 18

Aries:- FIVE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says due to the increased hustle and bustle associated with life, mental fatigue can occur. Efforts to complete important tasks today will increase busyness, but you may also feel depressed due to incomplete work. It will be necessary for you to maintain a balance between your ability and your expectation. Gaining fame may be delayed despite bringing expected changes. Confusion regarding relationships seems to be increasing. Don't make decisions at all

in the present. Piles may be a problem.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 4

Taurus:- THE HIGH PRIESTESS

Ganesha says for the kind of goal you want to achieve, you have to prepare yourself to face many difficulties with hard work and perseverance. You can achieve this goal soon, but the path to achieve it is complicated and difficult. Never stop trying because of any kind of obstacle you feel. There will be a need to increase efforts to get higher education related to your field of work. You will feel depressed due to things hidden by your partner. You may feel stiffness in the

shoulders.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 4

Gemini:- NINE OF WANDS

Ganesha says the feeling of protecting things and people close to your heart grows. You will know what people think about you. In today's time the truth of the situation will come out automatically, due to which big losses can be avoided. Do not take any kind of loan at present, to expand the work. Someone may try to increase the distance between you and your partner. Migraine problem seems to increase.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious Number:- 8

Cancer:- WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Ganesha says even if the situation is in your favor, you will try to change the action due to negative thoughts arising in the mind. There is a need to work with the present and the future in mind. Remember that it is possible to change the future with the help of a change in thoughts. It will be necessary to pay attention to every little thing related to work. Don't think too much about the things that are out of your control right now in your love life. It will be necessary for you to overcome sleep related problems.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 6

Leo:- TWO OF SWORDS

Ganesha says the cracks you feel in both your expectations and reality can cause anxiety. You are trying to improve the situation with your thoughts, but due to not doing the work properly; you will not see the change. It would be wrong for you to try to bring about any kind of big change by being yourself these days. The effect of politics going on in the workplace can be seen on the quality of work. Life related anxiety will be felt due to spouse. Body can be dehydrated; liquid diet has to be emphasized.

Auspicious colour:- Saffron

Auspicious number:- 3

Virgo:- FIVE OF CUPS

Ganesha says by interacting with people, you can gain a great deal of knowledge about things that you used to ignore until now. It will be necessary to understand the extent to which family and friends interfere in personal problems. Stay away from things that hurt you emotionally today. Due to wrong way of work you may have to redo it. There is a possibility of dispute with spouse. Deterioration in health will prove painful. Seek help from a doctor if necessary.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious number:- 5

Libra:- SEVEN OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says losses incurred so far due to decisions made regarding money can be undone. It may not be possible to invest a large amount now, but by planning you can secure the future for financial aspects. Do not deal at all in the purchase of land on this day. People involved in business sector will need to emphasize on improving relationship with clients. Partner will feel distant due to being too busy in personal matters. The effect of wrong eating habits can be seen on health.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious Number:- 8

Scorpio: THE MOON

Ganesha says you have to be careful not to deviate from your goal because of what other people say. Due to the fickleness that arises in the mind, the desire to get an answer to everything immediately will prevail, which may lead to mistakes. Attention seems to wander from work. Don't let anything important get overlooked at all. It will be necessary for you to change the career related plan you have made. You have to understand that you cannot overcome the depression felt by the partner every time. The problem of cold and cough will be less.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious Number:- 1

Sagittarius - STRENGTH

Ganesha says you will need to work on keeping the ego in check while strengthening your will power. There is a possibility that someone will use the mistakes made by you against you. Do not be afraid of anything at all, especially fearing condemnation and disgrace; do not give up the truth at all. As expected, changes can be made in work related matters, but hard work will be required. Need to show restraint with partner. Stomach inflammation will prove to be painful.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 2

Capricorn:- ACE OF WANDS

Ganesha says although less easy, you can create problems for yourself just by not using the time properly. To what extent people's expectations are important and what is the responsibility and duty on you, you must follow these two things. There is an opportunity to strengthen the financial side. Don't do any work related laziness at present. Partners will try to change their nature together. Stomach related infections can cause major problems.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious Number:- 1

Aquarius:- FOUR OF SWORDS

Ganesha says physical energy may be lacking today due to worries about making everyone in the family feel related. Lack of transparency with any person will make it difficult to understand each other's thoughts, which can also lead to misunderstandings. Due to change in work place, work load may increase. The partner will need to be given a chance to correct his mistakes. The problem of cough and cold may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 9

Pisces:- THREE OF WANDS

Ganesha says the opportunity you've been hoping for seems to be coming in the next few days. You will feel the need to make appropriate changes in personality to achieve your goals. Realizing one's mistakes seems to change life. Don't worry about the people with whom the relationship is changing. You can get help from a friend to expand your work abroad. Both positive and negative things related to relationships will be experienced today. There is a possibility of increased cough problem.

Auspicious Color: Pink

Auspicious number:- 7