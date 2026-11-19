Read your horoscope for November 19, 2026, and discover what Thursday may bring for all 12 zodiac signs. Check today's predictions for love, career, finances, health, relationships and important decisions.

Aries

You may have an argument with people in your working life. Don’t act impulsively out of anger. You may be experiencing pain in the knees. Although there may be new projects on the horizon, don’t act too quickly on people’s suggestions.

Taurus

Those looking for a job may get some positive news. Spending time with children will be pleasant. However, be careful with your health. The plans of people opposing you will not be successful. Also, be careful with money.

Gemini

This may be a positive day in terms of money. If you have money owed to you, you may be able to get it. However, before making big decisions in your home, get advice from your parents. Be honest to avoid problems. Watch what you eat and look after your health.

Cancer

If you are employed, you may gain recognition and respect. Changing techniques in your business would be beneficial. You may complete important tasks in timely fashion. Due to the success of your hard work, you may be very happy. You may be able to eliminate wasteful spending.

Leo

A great business opportunity may be on the horizon. If living overseas, you may consider coming back home. Have a good relationship with your superiors. Students should try to put more effort into their studies. In personal situations, try to put yourself in others’ shoes and consider how they may be feeling.

Virgo

Getting advice from your spouse may be helpful. People in political situations should be cautious of people opposing them. Don’t be too firm in order for people to understand your opinions as this could cause trouble. You may be experiencing some problems with your health.

Libra

There is a good atmosphere at home. Everyone may be able to spend time with you. There may be increased profits in business. Although you may be upset by something your father says, there should be an improvement in legal situations. You will have a stronger relationship with your spouse.

Scorpio

People in positions of power may be annoyed by you, so try to behave well and control your anger. This may cause problems with colleagues. You may experience pain/pressure in your rib area. However, you will get support from your family.

Sagittarius

You may get new opportunities in your romantic life. However, support from friends may not be as expected. Money you have loaned to people may be delayed in returning. In the evening you will concentrate on an important/sensitive issue.

Capricorn

You will have a high amount of confidence, therefore difficult tasks can be completed. You may be making plans to go on a tour of interest or for work. Your family will support you. You may be able to help another person with a problem through giving them advice.

Aquarius

Those in import/export businesses may gain good profits. However, problems with documentation and mistakes in government work may mean that it is delayed. Don’t get angry. Don’t argue over small issues. Rude behaviour may annoy people close to you.

Pisces

You will have a good relationship with your spouse who are very understanding. Profits may be gained from previous investments. If you make some creative changes in your business, you may gain more money. Therefore, your financial situation will be good. You may get some good news from your children.