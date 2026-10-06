A Bengaluru flatmates' WhatsApp group went viral for its highly detailed daily meal planning. Four flatmates share customized breakfast, lunch, and dinner orders with their two cooks, resembling a personalized restaurant menu.

A Bengaluru flatmates’ WhatsApp group has gone viral for an unexpectedly elaborate reason: food planning. The group, named “Baddie Nivaas Cooking,” includes four flatmates and their two cooks, with a daily menu that spells out exactly what each person wants for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

One WhatsApp Group, Six People And Very Specific Food Orders

The group includes flatmates Kaashvi, Urvashi, Pari and Ishika, along with their cooks Sarita and Sunita. Kaashvi Saxena shared a screenshot of the chat on X, showing an unusually detailed list of individual food preferences.

Check the viral post here:

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The breakfast orders alone looked like a personalised restaurant menu. Kaashvi wanted a two-egg-white omelette with mushrooms, onions and tomato, but specifically without broccoli or bread. Urvashi wanted a two-full-egg omelette without onion, along with two slices of bread. Ishika opted for a two-full-egg omelette with mushroom, onion and tomato and two slices of bread, while Pari skipped breakfast.

Lunch was equally customised. Kaashvi chose chicken, brown rice and vegetables, while Urvashi wanted chicken with white rice and vegetables. Ishika ordered two avocado-egg toasts, while Pari went for a three-egg omelette with onion, mushroom and tomato along with cheese sandwiches.

For dinner, Kaashvi and Urvashi wanted sliced chicken with cucumber and salad dressing, without rice. Pari opted for bhindi, raita and two rotis.

‘Five-Minute Thing’: How The Flatmates Plan Their Meals

Sharing the screenshot, Kaashvi joked that she felt “sane” because the house had two cooks capable of handling the wide variety of requests. She wrote that Sarita and Sunita “have the bandwidth to pick up more projects” and recommended them to anyone looking for a cook in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area.

When users wondered how the flatmates managed such detailed planning every day, Kaashvi explained that it takes only a few minutes. “It’s a five-minute thing over dinner every night when my flatmates and I chill,” she said. The flatmates then send “one voice note” to the cooks, who understand the format.

She added that after living together for some time, meal planning had become “muscle memory”, and the cooks could often “second-guess the menu” if the flatmates forgot to send it.

The post has since triggered plenty of reactions online, with users fascinated by the coordination involved—and perhaps equally impressed by the two cooks handling the customised daily menu.