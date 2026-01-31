How to wash blanket safely: Before storing blankets for summer, it's vital to wash them correctly. Using too much detergent, hot water, high spin, or improper drying can ruin them. These tips will keep your blanket soft and safe.

Blanket washing care tips: As winter ends, the first task is to wash and store thick blankets and quilts. But if a blanket is washed incorrectly, it can lose its softness, its color can fade, or it can even start to smell. Sometimes, the blanket also shrinks, making it useless for the next winter. Therefore, it's crucial to keep some important things in mind while washing a blanket, so it stays like new for a long time.

1. Don't forget to read the label before washing the blanket

Not all blankets are the same—some are wool, some are fleece or microfiber.

Always read the wash care label on the blanket. If it says “Hand Wash Only” or “Dry Clean,” washing it in a machine can cause significant damage. Ignoring the label can ruin the blanket's fabric and shorten its lifespan.

2. Using too much detergent is the biggest mistake

More foam = better cleaning, this thinking is wrong.

Detergent can get trapped in the blanket, making it stiff and causing it to smell. Always use a mild liquid detergent or baby detergent and limit the amount. You can add a little white vinegar to the final rinse to ensure all the detergent is washed out.

3. Avoid hot water and high spin mode

Hot water weakens the blanket's fibers, especially in woolen blankets.

Always use cold or lukewarm water.

A high spin mode can ruin the blanket's shape, so choose the Gentle or Delicate Mode on your washing machine.

4. The method of drying in the sun is also very important