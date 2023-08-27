Viral post claims discontinuation of iconic blue cap pen by Reynolds, company offers clarification

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Amidst a wave of concern, pen manufacturer Reynolds has moved to clear up confusion stemming from a viral post circulating on X (formerly Twitter), which claimed the discontinuation of their iconic 045 ball pen. This pen, known as the "Sachin Tendulkar pen," the Reynolds 045 fine carbure has held a place of prominence in Indian households due to its affordability and quality.

    Adorned in a white body with a blue cap, this pen has been a fixture in the pencil pouches of countless students and teachers alike. Even after years in the market, the pen's popularity remains unparalleled, cementing its status as a beloved item.

    However, an unsettling post on X under the username '90skid' spread the news that Reynolds was ceasing the production of this iconic ballpoint pen. The post conveyed, "Reynolds 045 Fine Carbure will no longer be available in the market, end of an era."

    This revelation sent shockwaves among those who hold fond memories of the pen and continue to use it. On the microblogging platform, numerous users expressed disbelief, reminiscing about how it used to be their pen of choice. Others even pledged to purchase a stash as a keepsake from bygone days.
     
    In response to the viral news, Reynolds was quick to address the situation, dispelling any doubts about the future of their 045 ball pen. Taking to their Facebook platform, Reynolds unequivocally stated, "In light of recent misinformation, we wish to clarify: The information being circulated is false."

     

     

    The company further urged its partners, stakeholders, and customers to rely on its official website and social media channels for accurate and authentic updates. Demonstrating their unwavering commitment to maintaining trust, they emphasized that the credibility of their communication remains paramount.

    In a conclusive statement, it has been confirmed that the Reynolds 045 fine carbure pen will continue to be available in the market for Rs 10 per unit. The company's website describes the 045 pen as a "classic that will never go out of style," ensuring "smooth writing" with a "soft grip" for enhanced comfort during prolonged use.

