West Bengal: 6 feared killed as explosion rips through firecracker factory in Jagannathpur

Tragedy struck on Sunday morning as an explosion rocked a firecracker factory in Jagannathpur, West Bengal, leading to the feared loss of at least six lives. This grim incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Duttapukur police station, situated in the North 24 Parganas district.

Swiftly responding to the emergency, authorities have been mobilized to the site, instigating a comprehensive search and evacuation mission. Firefighters have taken action to combat the blaze, as they work diligently to extinguish the flames.

Promptly responding to the scene, authorities swiftly initiated a search and evacuation mission, while fire tenders have been actively engaged in extinguishing the ongoing fire. Asis Ghosh, the fire station officer overseeing the situation, conveyed to a news agency that the recovery process had commenced, with a total of five bodies being retrieved.

According to local residents, the factory had been illicitly operational for several months. Accusations have surfaced, suggesting a clash between the police, local politicians, and the factory's illicit activities.

Earlier, a similarincident took place on May 16 in Egra, East Midnapore, resulting in the tragic death of nine individuals and left seven others severely injured. The force of the blast was so formidable that it caused the collapse of the factory, which had been illegally operating within a residential structure.

Subsequently, Krishnapada Bag, also known as Bhanu Bag, the proprietor of the unlawful firework factory, succumbed to his injuries at a Cuttack hospital in Odisha. The distressing pattern repeated itself on May 21, when a near-identical explosion occurred in the Budge Budge region of South 24 Parganas.

These three separate incidents of explosions within illegal firecracker factories in a span of just four months have stirred widespread discontent among the populace. People are now raising pertinent questions about the government's commitment to preventing the recurrence of such hazardous incidents within the state.