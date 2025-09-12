Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common but preventable. Simple habits like proper hygiene, staying hydrated, wearing breathable clothing, and eating a balanced diet can significantly reduce the risk of recurrent infections.

Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are among the most common health complaints, particularly for women. While they are usually treatable, the discomfort they bring—burning during urination, frequent urges, or lower abdominal pain—can disrupt daily life. The good news is that simple, everyday habits can make a real difference in lowering the risk of recurrent infections.

Start with bathroom hygiene

Even simple habits in the restroom can make a big difference. For women, wiping from front to back helps stop bacteria from reaching the urinary tract. It is also better to avoid strong or perfumed products in the intimate area, as they can irritate sensitive tissues and upset the body’s natural balance of protective bacteria.

Stay well hydrated

Keeping yourself well-hydrated is one of the simplest habits to prevent urinary infections. When you drink enough fluids, the bladder empties more often, and bacteria are cleared before they can build up. An easy way to know if you are drinking enough is to check that your urine looks pale rather than dark.

Choose breathable clothing

Tight synthetic underwear or clothing can trap heat and moisture, creating the perfect environment for bacterial growth. Opting for cotton undergarments and looser fits allows the area to stay dry and ventilated, lowering the chances of infection.

Diet matters more than we think

Foods rich in antioxidants, probiotics, and fibre are good for both gut and urinary health. Adding yogurt, fermented foods, and fresh berries to your meals can help maintain a healthier balance in the urinary tract, making it harder for harmful bacteria to grow. In contrast, too much caffeine, alcohol, or very spicy meals can irritate the bladder and may trigger discomfort in people who are more vulnerable to infections.

Don’t ignore bodily signals

When you ignore the urge to pass urine for long periods, it allows germs to grow inside the bladder. A simple practice like emptying the bladder before and after intimacy can wash away bacteria and lower the chance of infection.

When to see a doctor

While mild infections can often be managed quickly, persistent or recurring UTIs should never be ignored. Blood in urine, fever, or pain in the back may signal that the infection has spread to the kidneys, which requires prompt medical care.

Everyday choices, hydration, hygiene, diet, and listening to the body—build the strongest defence against UTIs. And if problems keep returning, it’s always safer to consult a specialist rather than rely on repeated courses of antibiotics.

Article By - Dr. P Vamsi Krishna, Clinical Director, Sr. Consultant & HOD – Urology, Robotic, Laparoscopy & Endourology Surgeon at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad