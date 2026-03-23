Wondering which plants to put at your main door? Here are 15 great options that are believed to bring in positive energy, good fortune, and cleaner air. We've also included some super easy-to-care-for plants!

Plants for House Entrance: In Indian households, the main door is a big deal. From keeping it clean to following Vastu, it holds a special place. It's said that this is the entry point for Goddess Lakshmi into our homes. It also acts as a bridge between the outside world and the peace within. If you're thinking of decorating your entrance, why not use plants? They bring in positive energy and are much more budget-friendly than expensive interior decor. Here's a look at some plants that will make your job easy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Which are the best plants for the main entrance?

Tulsi: This is considered the most sacred plant. It not only brings positive energy to your main door but also keeps the air clean. It's a must-have for many homes. Money Plant: A money plant is a great choice to cover your main door area. It helps remove toxins from the air. For a look that is beautiful yet simple, this is the plant to choose. In Vastu, it's seen as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Snake Plant: If you don't have much time for plant care, the snake plant is perfect for your main gate. It grows well in small spaces with little water and care. It even releases oxygen at night, which helps keep the air pure. Areca Palm: To give your main entrance a unique and beautiful look, the Areca Palm is a fantastic option. It reduces pollution and maintains humidity in the air. You can also place it in your living room. Lucky Bamboo: If your main door doesn't get a lot of sunlight, lucky bamboo is the perfect choice. It doesn't need much care and thrives in low light.

Which plants should you place at the main gate?

Aloe Vera: If you don't have space for many plants at the entrance, just place an Aloe Vera in a pot. It's believed to remove negative energy and looks beautiful. Jade Plant: A Jade Plant can also be placed at the main gate. It grows well in small spaces and thrives even with less water. Peace Lily: Along with beauty, the Peace Lily plant brings a sense of calm and is excellent at cleaning the air. You should definitely consider placing it at your main door. Jasmine (Chameli): This plant doesn't just spread a lovely fragrance; it also helps relieve stress. You can plant Jasmine near your main door, on the balcony, or in the garden. Hibiscus (Gudhal): Hibiscus blooms beautifully in the month of March. Its bright red flowers will definitely enhance the beauty of your main door. It is also said to bring positive energy into the home.

What plants to put on the main door of the house?