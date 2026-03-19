Beat the Heat: 10 Balcony Plants That Thrive in Indian Summers
Grow vibrant summer blooms like bougainvillea, portulaca, hibiscus and marigold that thrive in Indian heat. These low-maintenance flowering plants keep balconies bright despite scorching temperatures.
Bougainvillea Blooms
Bougainvillea thrives in intense sunlight and needs very little water. Its bright bracts add a splash of colour to any summer garden.
Portulaca (Moss Rose)
Portulaca loves harsh sun and blooms in vivid shades all summer. Its succulent leaves help it survive extreme heat with ease.
Hibiscus Flower
Hibiscus produces large, striking flowers even during peak summer. It grows well in warm climates with regular watering.
Marigold Magic
Marigolds are hardy flowers that bloom brightly in hot weather. They are easy to grow and perfect for beginners.
Sunflower Shine
Sunflowers thrive under direct sunlight and grow tall with cheerful blooms. They instantly brighten terraces and balconies.
Zinnia Colours
Zinnias bloom in vibrant hues and handle heat exceptionally well. They require minimal care and attract pollinators.
Cosmos Charm
Cosmos flowers flourish in summer heat with delicate, airy blooms. They grow quickly and add a soft aesthetic touch.
Balsam (Gulmehendi)
Balsam grows easily in warm climates and produces bright blooms. It adapts well to Indian summer conditions.
Gomphrena (Globe Amaranth)
Gomphrena thrives in dry, sunny conditions and blooms for long periods. Its round flowers retain colour even in heat.
Gaillardia (Blanket Flower)
Gaillardia is a tough summer flower that blooms in fiery shades. It tolerates drought and continues flowering in high temperatures.
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