Varkala, Kerala’s cliffside paradise, offers golden beaches, soulful food, yoga retreats, and adventure. Ideal for solo trips, workations, or family getaways, it blends culture, nature, and relaxation into one unforgettable escape.

Tucked away on the stunning coastline of Kerala, Varkala is one of those rare places where you can truly slow down and embrace the rhythm of the sea. Perched on dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea, this beach town is more than just a holiday spot, it’s a lifestyle destination. From yoga retreats and Ayurvedic spas to lively cliffside cafes and golden beaches, Varkala offers the perfect balance of relaxation and exploration. It has become a favorite among solo travelers seeking peace, digital nomads looking for a scenic workation, and families wanting a mix of culture, nature, and fun. Whether you’re watching the sunset from the iconic cliff, enjoying fresh seafood in a cozy cafe, or meditating at a centuries-old temple, Varkala leaves you with an unforgettable experience.

Best Time To Visit

April to June: The summer months are hot and humid, but this is also when Varkala is less crowded. If you don't mind the heat, you'll enjoy a quieter experience and better deals on hotels and stays.

July to September: The monsoon brings heavy rains, painting Varkala in lush green and creating a serene atmosphere. While swimming and beach activities are limited due to strong currents, this is the best time to enjoy the calm, peace, and rejuvenation that the rainy season brings. Perfect for yoga retreats, Ayurvedic treatments, or simply unwinding with the sound of rain and waves.

Places To Visit In Varkala

Varkala is more than just its famous cliff and beach. The town and its surroundings are dotted with unique attractions that blend nature, mythology, and history.

A must-visit attraction, this cultural tourism site features the world’s largest bird sculpture, depicting Jatayu from the Ramayana. Visitors can also enjoy adventure activities like cable cars, trekking, and rock climbing. Aliyirakkam Beach (South Cliff): A quieter, less crowded alternative to Varkala Beach. Perfect for travelers seeking peace, solitude, and the untouched beauty of nature.

Where To Stay?

Accommodation in Varkala caters to every kind of traveller, whether you’re a backpacker, a solo explorer on a budget, a digital nomad looking for a cozy workation spot, or a family wanting a luxury seaside retreat. The North Cliff area is the most popular, lined with budget hostels, boutique guesthouses, and cliff-view resorts that offer stunning sunsets right from your balcony. If you prefer privacy and relaxation, the South Cliff and beachfront resorts provide a quieter atmosphere with direct access to the sea. Many stays also include yoga classes, Ayurvedic therapies, and cafes with work-friendly spaces, making them perfect for both leisure and long-term stays.

What To Eat?

Varkala’s food culture is as vibrant as its beaches, offering a mix of authentic Kerala flavours and international cuisines to suit every kind of traveller. From cliffside cafes with stunning ocean views to small local eateries serving traditional dishes, food here is an experience in itself.

Local Delights

Karimeen Pollichathu: The iconic pearl spot fish marinated in spices, wrapped in banana leaves, and grilled to perfection.

Cliffside Cafes

Little Tibet: A cozy spot known for Tibetan momos, thukpa, and relaxed vibes.

Traveller-Favourite Eateries

God's Own Country Kitchen: The go-to place for authentic Kerala meals served with homely warmth.

Why Visit Varkala?

Varkala stands out as one of Kerala’s most unique beach destinations because it offers far more than just sand and sea. Unlike the crowded shores of Goa, Varkala’s dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea create a breathtaking backdrop for relaxation and adventure. It’s the perfect blend of spiritual retreat and modern traveler hub, where ancient temples coexist with trendy cliffside cafés.