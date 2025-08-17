Image Credit : Asianet News

Matheran offers options for all kinds of traveller, colonial-era heritage hotels, cosy homestays, budget-friendly guesthouses, and eco-resorts. Many accommodations are nestled in lush greenery, offering verandas with valley views and a peaceful retreat from city noise.

Food in Matheran ranges from simple Maharashtrian thalis to Parsi specialities. Street stalls sell spicy vada pav, pav bhaji, and hot corn on the cob. Don’t miss local chikki, honey, and fudge, favourites that visitors love to take home.