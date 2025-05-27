With monsoon approaching, these national parks will soon close, giving nature time to rejuvenate. If you want to experience India’s incredible wildlife, plan your trip before the season ends!

India’s national parks are biodiversity hotspots, offering breathtaking landscapes and incredible wildlife encounters. However, many parks close during the monsoon season due to safety concerns and conservation efforts. If you’re planning a wildlife adventure, visit these 10 national parks before they shut down for the season.

Explore THESE 10 Indian National parks before closing for Monsoon:

1. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

The Dhikala Zone, one of the most popular areas, closes mid-June due to slushy trails and rising river levels.

2. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

This famous tiger sanctuary shuts down from July to September, allowing wildlife to thrive undisturbed.

3. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Known for its high tiger population, Bandhavgarh remains closed from July 1 to October 15.

4. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha’s lush meadows and dense forests become inaccessible due to heavy rains, closing from July to mid-October.

5. Pench National Park, Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh

While buffer zones may have restricted access, the core zones shut down completely during monsoon.

6. Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra

Tadoba’s main regions close by the end of June, but buffer areas remain accessible with caution.

7. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga often closes by late May due to flooding.

8. Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka

From July to September, this forest wonder takes a break as slick paths and foggy vistas make travel risky.

9. Periyar National Park, Kerala

Although Periyar remains officially open, boat trips are often canceled due to rough waters.

10. Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Satpura’s gates close from July to September, making this the last chance to explore its scenic landscapes.