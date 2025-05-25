English

Travel Guide: 7 Underrated destinations you must explore

lifestyle May 25 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Google
Faroe Islands, Denmark

Nestled between Iceland and Norway, the Faroe Islands boast dramatic cliffs, scenic fjords, and breathtaking waterfalls—perfect for an immersive nature retreat.

Svaneti, Georgia

This stunning highland region in Georgia is home to ancient stone villages, rugged mountains, and a unique culture that remains untouched by mass tourism.

Lofoten Islands, Norway

A dream for adventure lovers, the Lofoten Islands offer crystal-clear waters, picturesque fishing villages, and some of the most surreal landscapes in the world.

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Known as one of the richest marine biodiversity spots on Earth, Raja Ampat is a paradise for divers and beach lovers looking for pristine waters and coral reefs.

Kotor, Montenegro

With its medieval fortress, stunning bay views, and charming old town, Kotor is a lesser-known European destination that rivals the beauty of Venice.

Salento, Colombia

The Salento region in Colombia offers lush coffee plantations, colorful colonial streets, and the towering wax palms of Cocora Valley.

Kyushu, Japan

Skip the crowds of Tokyo and Kyoto—Kyushu offers volcanic landscapes, relaxing hot springs, and charming rural villages that showcase authentic Japanese culture.

