Solo travel can be the most empowering and life-changing experience for women. However, safety is always the number one priority while organizing such trips. Fortunately, there are many countries in the world that boast of their warm welcoming environment, minimal crime rates, and excellent gender safety measures—making them perfect for solo female travelers. Follow is an itinerary of 7 women-friendly countries where you can wander about freely and confidently.

7 safest countries for solo women travelers in 2025:

1. Iceland

Consistently voted the world's safest country, Iceland is a single traveler's paradise. With breathtaking scenery—from waterfalls to volcanoes—and a low crime rate, it's ideal for solitary solo discovery.

Why It's Safe: Gender equality is strong, and residents are friendly and respectful.

2. Japan

Known for its cleanliness, orderliness, and incredibly polite society, Japan is ideal for women traveling alone. Whether you’re exploring Tokyo’s tech scene or Kyoto’s temples, solo travel is a cultural norm here.

Bonus: Female-only accommodations and train cars add an extra layer of comfort and security.

3. New Zealand

Adventure enthusiast's haven, New Zealand has it all—hiking to bungee jumping—and no compromise on safety. People are friendly, and amenities for single travelers are top class.

Good to Know: It's simple to move around, and single travelers are the norm in all age groups.

4. Portugal

One of Europe's underappreciated treasures, Portugal retains old-world charm with contemporary security. From Lisbon's cobblestone streets to the Algarve cliffs, it's easy-going and welcoming.

Why Solo Women Adore It: Inexpensive, relaxed, and abounding in scenic landscapes and rich culture.

5. Canada

Canada is welcoming, safe, and multicultural for women travelers. From walking around Montreal, hiking in Banff, or sampling the restaurants in Vancouver, safety and hospitality are the norm.

Safety Tip: People are also quick to lend assistance if help is required on public transport.

6. Finland

Minimalist beauty, northern lights, and sauna culture—Finland is as safe as it is serene. With one of the lowest crime rates in the world and a strong focus on gender equality, it's terrific for solo travel.

Why It Stands Out: Even public areas such as train stations and cafes feel safe and peaceful.

7. Costa Rica

If you’re seeking eco-tourism, beaches, and rainforests, Costa Rica is a top pick. It’s also one of the safest Central American countries for solo female travelers.

Pro Tip: Join women-only travel groups or eco-lodges designed with solo safety in mind.

Solo travel does not equal traveling alone in terror—it equals seeing the world on your own terms, safely and without hesitation. These 7 nations are witness to the fact that women can travel freely, explore profoundy, and engage internationally without jeopardizing peace of mind.