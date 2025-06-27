Monsoon transforms India into a lush, vibrant paradise—making July the perfect time to explore nature-rich and offbeat destinations. This travel guide highlights 10 must-visit places across the country that promise scenic beauty, fewer crowds.

July is monsoon time in India at its best—a time when the countryside springs to life in shades of green emeralds, waterfalls cascading down steep drop-offs, and invigorating climes. Rain might deter others, but long-time travelers are aware that this is one of the most magical times to travel to India. Below are 10 Indian destinations that provide a July holiday to be cherished.

10 Indian destinations everyone must visit in July:

1. Munnar, Kerala – Tea Gardens in the Fog

Located in the Western Ghats, Munnar is transformed into a fairyland during the monsoon. The rolling tea gardens, misty hills, and cool air make it a perfect romance and nature getaway.

Must-do: Visit the Eravikulam National Park and have hot local tea over rain-lashed scenery.

2. Coorg, Karnataka – Scotland of India

Also called Kodagu, Coorg turns green in July. Coffee plantations, picturesque walks, and soft rains render it a peaceful haven.

Don't miss: Abbey Falls, Namdroling Monastery, and perfuming lakeside coffee plantations.

3. Udaipur, Rajasthan – Romance in the Rain

The monsoon is out of season for Rajasthan, but Udaipur's palaces and lakes shine in July. Fewer crowds mean more laid-back exploration.

Explore: Lake Pichola, City Palace, and Sajjangarh (Monsoon Palace).

4. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya – Monsoon in Full Swing

The second wettest place on the globe, Cherrapunji is heaven for rain lovers. The waterfalls and root bridges look especially beautiful during this season.

Sights: Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Caves, and the living root bridges.

5. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra – Hill Station Paradise

In the Sahyadri hills, Mahabaleshwar waterfalls and forests are in blooming beauty in July. Perfect for drives and quiet moments.

Experience: Venna Lake, Lingmala Falls, and strawberry treats.

6. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand – Nature's Canvas

The Valley of Flowers, which can be accessed only during monsoons, is a UNESCO World Heritage site that bursts into bloom with flowers in July. A trekker's and nature enthusiast's paradise.

Tip: Combine your holiday with a pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib for a spiritual sojourn.

7. Goa – Quieter, Greener, Cheaper

Not the typical beach holiday, July in Goa offers a different beauty—rural green landscapes, fewer tourists, and vibrant monsoon festivals.

Do: Spice plantation trips, river cruises, and the festive Sao Joao Festival.

8. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh – Offbeat Adventure

July is when roads to Spiti open fully. This desert of high altitude unfurls and offers a mix of barren beauty and cultural depth.

Must visit: Key Monastery, Chandratal Lake, and homestays.

9. Lonavala, Maharashtra – Monsoon Magic Near Mumbai

A few hours' drive from Mumbai or Pune, Lonavala is the monsoon's retreat. Waterfalls, green hills, and misty trails are the appeal.

Don't miss: Bhushi Dam, Tiger Point, and monsoon walks.

10. Mount Abu, Rajasthan – Rajasthan's Only Hill Station

Cool, calm, and surrounded by green forests in July, Mount Abu is a relief from Rajasthan's otherwise blistering heat.

See: Dilwara Temples, Nakki Lake, and Honeymoon Point sunset.

Last Thought: Welcome Monsoon

Never let rain dull your travelling spirits. India is vibrant, refreshing, and full of pretty adventures in July—just add your raincoat and a pinch of adventure spirit!