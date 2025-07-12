Weekend getaway: 7 places to visit in Hyderabad with friends

For moviegoers, Ramoji Film City is, without a doubt, a must-see. Being one of the largest film studios in the world, the Film City is a great place to spend an entire day.
Exploring the magnificent Charminar speaks volumes about the nostalgia of old Hyderabad. Right next to it lies Laad Bazaar, known for its bangles, pearl purchase, street food.
Want to spend a laid-back evening by the lake? Then Hussain Sagar Lake is your best bet. Enjoy the serene boat ride with the setting sun upon Necklace Road.
Time to embrace that adventurous side! Go track down the history of Golconda Fort. Rise to summits for breathtaking city views and dive into echo-point wonders and tunnels.
The arts and crafts village tucked away in Hitech City is perfect for little culture and creativity. Heartbeats quicker with live performances, fitting handmade Art..
This little-known attraction near Jubilee Hills has an ambience of peace and calmness, with cafes littering the edge of the lake, a floating bridge, and adventure sports.
A fitting end to the evening at these very popular café and pub spots in Hyderabad. Over drinks and good vibes with live music under the stars and rooftop vibes.
