Image Credit : Freepik

Dreaming of a honeymoon that is away from the crowds, drenched in romance, and filled with postcard-perfect scenery? Let go of the over-touristed destinations and discover the secret islands that promise just as much beauty—without all the crowds. From pristine beaches to candlelit beach villas, these 7 most underrated islands are ideal honeymoon retreats that are unforgettable yet intensely intimate.