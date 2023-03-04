10 destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave

In case you are still undecided about where to go, here are ten destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave.

With school examinations underway or about to end in some cases, students and parents are now looking forward to a break. And so are many others. And with the sun beating down hard across India way before the summer season kicks officially kicks in, hill stations are the most preferred destinations for many. In case you are still undecided about where to go, here are ten destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave:

Ladakh: The high-altitude desert region of Ladakh remains cool even during the hottest months of the year. The average temperature during summers is around 20°C, making it a perfect place to escape the heat wave.

Shimla: Nestled in the Himalayas, Shimla offers a cool and refreshing break from the summer heat. With its scenic beauty and pleasant weather, it is a popular tourist destination in northern India.

Darjeeling: Known for its tea plantations and stunning views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling is a popular summer retreat for tourists looking to escape the heat wave. The temperature in Darjeeling during summer ranges from 15°C to 20°C.

Mount Abu: The only hill station in the state of Rajasthan, Mount Abu offers a respite from the scorching heat of the desert state. The temperature in Mount Abu during summer ranges from 20°C to 30°C.

Munnar: The picturesque hill station of Munnar in Kerala is known for its lush green tea plantations and pleasant weather. The temperature in Munnar during summer ranges from 15°C to 25°C.

Coorg: Also known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg in Karnataka is a popular summer destination for its pleasant weather, scenic beauty, and coffee plantations. The temperature in Coorg during summer ranges from 20°C to 25°C.

Ooty: The hill station of Ooty in Tamil Nadu is known for its stunning landscapes, tea plantations, and pleasant weather. The temperature in Ooty during summer ranges from 15°C to 20°C.

Mahabaleshwar: Located in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar is a popular hill station known for its scenic beauty and cool weather. The temperature in Mahabaleshwar during summer ranges from 20°C to 25°C.

Nainital: Nestled in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Nainital is a popular summer retreat for its pleasant weather, stunning views, and serene lakes. The temperature in Nainital during summer ranges from 15°C to 25°C.

Manali: Surrounded by the snow-capped Himalayas, Manali in Himachal Pradesh is a popular summer destination for its cool weather, scenic beauty, and adventure activities. The temperature in Manali during summer ranges from 10°C to 25°C.