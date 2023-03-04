Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave

    In case you are still undecided about where to go, here are ten destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave.

    Travel 10 destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    With school examinations underway or about to end in some cases, students and parents are now looking forward to a break. And so are many others. And with the sun beating down hard across India way before the summer season kicks officially kicks in, hill stations are the most preferred destinations for many. In case you are still undecided about where to go, here are ten destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave:

    Ladakh: The high-altitude desert region of Ladakh remains cool even during the hottest months of the year. The average temperature during summers is around 20°C, making it a perfect place to escape the heat wave.

    Shimla: Nestled in the Himalayas, Shimla offers a cool and refreshing break from the summer heat. With its scenic beauty and pleasant weather, it is a popular tourist destination in northern India.

    Darjeeling: Known for its tea plantations and stunning views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling is a popular summer retreat for tourists looking to escape the heat wave. The temperature in Darjeeling during summer ranges from 15°C to 20°C.

    Mount Abu: The only hill station in the state of Rajasthan, Mount Abu offers a respite from the scorching heat of the desert state. The temperature in Mount Abu during summer ranges from 20°C to 30°C.

    Munnar: The picturesque hill station of Munnar in Kerala is known for its lush green tea plantations and pleasant weather. The temperature in Munnar during summer ranges from 15°C to 25°C.

    Coorg: Also known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg in Karnataka is a popular summer destination for its pleasant weather, scenic beauty, and coffee plantations. The temperature in Coorg during summer ranges from 20°C to 25°C.

    Ooty: The hill station of Ooty in Tamil Nadu is known for its stunning landscapes, tea plantations, and pleasant weather. The temperature in Ooty during summer ranges from 15°C to 20°C.

    Mahabaleshwar: Located in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar is a popular hill station known for its scenic beauty and cool weather. The temperature in Mahabaleshwar during summer ranges from 20°C to 25°C.

    Nainital: Nestled in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Nainital is a popular summer retreat for its pleasant weather, stunning views, and serene lakes. The temperature in Nainital during summer ranges from 15°C to 25°C.

    Manali: Surrounded by the snow-capped Himalayas, Manali in Himachal Pradesh is a popular summer destination for its cool weather, scenic beauty, and adventure activities. The temperature in Manali during summer ranges from 10°C to 25°C.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Holi 2023 5 tips to remove colours from your body hair nails gcw

    Holi 2023: 5 tips to remove colours from your body, hair & nails

    International Women's Day 2023 5 tech gifts to make your woman life easier gcw

    International Women's Day 2023: 5 tech gifts to make your woman's life easier

    Daily Horoscope for March 4 2023 Sagittarius Cancer Leo Libra Capricorn Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 4, 2023: Good day for Cancer, Leo; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for March 4 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon CEO says its much better will compete with Samsung Oppo gcw

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon, CEO says 'it's much better'

    WATCH BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react RBA

    WATCH: BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react

    Chennai Kolkata among cities facing significant risks by 2100: Study

    Chennai, Kolkata among megacities facing 'significant risk' by 2100?

    Indore was worst Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series snt

    'Indore was worst': Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon