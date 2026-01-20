To combat weakened immunity during winter, incorporate vitamin C-rich foods into your diet. Excellent sources include kiwis, broccoli, strawberries, bell peppers, oranges, Brussels sprouts, and guavas.

Winter can weaken immunity, but vitamin C-rich foods help keep colds and flu at bay. Kiwis, broccoli, strawberries, bell peppers, oranges, Brussels sprouts, and guavas are packed with vitamin C and other nutrients that boost immune defence, support digestion, and promote skin and heart health. Adding these foods to your diet can help you stay fit, healthy, and resilient all season.

Kiwis

Kiwifruit is one of the best sources of vitamin C and also offers fibre and antioxidants that support heart and digestive health. Including kiwis in your winter diet can help enhance nutrient uptake and overall vitality.

Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K1, and folate, making it excellent for immunity and overall health. Its antioxidants may also help reduce inflammation and support long-term wellness.

Strawberries

Strawberries provide a substantial amount of vitamin C along with calcium, iron, and potassium. Enjoying them in smoothies or salads adds both flavour and a health boost to your winter diet.

Bell peppers

Red bell peppers contain nearly three times more vitamin C than oranges, along with fibre and antioxidants. They can be eaten raw or cooked to help strengthen immune defences.

Oranges

Well-known for their vitamin C content, oranges also offer fibre and hydrating benefits. Snacking on oranges is an easy way to keep your immunity strong and your body refreshed.

Brussels sprouts

These mini cabbages are rich in vitamin C and fibre, which may help enhance immune function. Roasted or steamed, they make a nutritious winter side dish.

Guavas

Guavas provide a high concentration of vitamin C along with digestive enzymes that help with digestion. Including this tropical fruit can add variety and nutrients to cold-weather meals.