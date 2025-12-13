New Year 2026 Vastu Tips to Ban Negative Energy and Boost Positivity in Home
Vastu Tips for 2026 reveal simple yet powerful remedies to remove negativity and invite positivity before the new year begins. Follow these Vastu guidelines for peace and prosperity.
Vastu tips to avoid negative energy in 2026
The New Year 2026 brings fresh hopes. Did you know Vastu can make it more auspicious? Follow these simple tips to invite happiness, peace, and prosperity into your home and family.
Wiping the house with salt water
The first thing you should do in the new year is wipe your house with salt water. Wiping with a little salt water once a week keeps the atmosphere light and fresh.
Clean your home's main entrance
Before the new year begins, clean the main entrance thoroughly. Place a dim yellow/white light at the entrance. This is considered a symbol of welcoming positive energy.
Plant a Tulsi plant
If you don't have a Tulsi plant at home, plant one. If you do, take good care of it. Tulsi brings positive energy, happiness, and prosperity. Place it in the northeast and water it.
Throw out broken glass, photo frames, clocks
Don't keep broken glass, photo frames, or clocks in your home for the new year. Such items create a heavy atmosphere. A broken or stopped clock shows time has stopped in your life.
Keep the southwest corner strong
The southwest direction symbolizes stability. Place heavy furniture or family photos in this direction. This promotes security and stable energy.
Purity in the northeast direction
In Vastu, the northeast is very sensitive. Avoid keeping heavy items, shoes, or trash here. Placing a lit lamp or a vessel of clean water in this direction is auspicious.
