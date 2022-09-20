Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you have thin hair? Here are the top 5 things you should avoid

    When surrounded by dust and pollution, regularly taking care of your hair is essential. It can be challenging to follow a routine, so we devised a solution. Here is the thing you should avoid if you have thin hair.

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    People have thin hair from birth due to genetics, but it can also be caused due to pollution, harmons eating habits and lifestyle. The use of products with expensive products on your hair can affect the texture of your hair. You can use homemade ingredients and also purchase products that use natural ingredients. Here are five things you should avoid if you have thin hair. 

    Using excessive heat on your hair can be damaging. Many people use heat to style their hair daily, which can be harmful. Using heat daily can damage your hair and can make your hair look thinner. When you use gel sprays or products, your hair sticks together and makes your hair look thinner. It won’t add volume to your hair so you can use texturing products instead of gel products.

    If you use too much oil, it will make your hair look thin and sticky. But you shouldn’t completely stop using oil, and you should use oil in specific quantities. Applying oil once a week and shampooing them after is more than enough. People should avoid this, which is invalid to make your hair dense. 

    People also consume many pills thinking it will help their hair grow thicker and keep them strong from the roots. These pills can also have specific side effects. It is always better to consult an expert before taking any medications.

    You should always avoid products that have harmful chemicals in them. These chemicals can damage your hair.  To prevent this, you should use products with mild chemicals that can clean your scalp well. You can also apply natural homage hair masks which is always better. By following these tips, you can get healthy and strong hair.

