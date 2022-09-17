Is drinking wine healthy for you? Here are 9 benefits of wine

We all know that wine is an alcoholic drink, but; did you know there are all benefits of drinking wine? We have listed nine benefits of drinking wine.

You will be surprised to hear that there are benefits to drinking wine. Scientific research proves that drinking wine in moderation can be good for your health. When it comes to the benefits of wine, the topic has always been up for debate. However, multiple studies have shown that moderate red wine consumption can help prevent various chronic diseases. Wine has benefits when consumed in moderation.

Wine is a trendy alcoholic beverage made up of fermented grape juice. Apart from grapes, several wines are also made up of apples, cranberries, plums, or other fruits, but their names usually vary. So, when a bottle says wine, it’s traditionally fermented grape juice but with significant alcoholic content. A variety of wines typically depend on the type of grapes used, along with several other factors like the ageing duration, the bottle ageing process, the climate, and so much more. Find out about different types of wine.

Red wine

Red wine is made by fermenting black grapes with the grape skin. The most common red wines you’re most likely to encounter are Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Merlot.



White wine

White wine is made up of both white and black grapes. That’s because the grapes making white wine are fermented without the skin. This is why white wine is pale in colour and low in tannins. The most common white wines you’re most likely to encounter are Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, and Chardonnay.



Rośe

Rosé is made like red wine with fermented black grape juice along with the skins, but the tricky part is that the skins are extracted only after a short time. This results in a beautiful blush colour, a classic characteristic of a rose.

Sparkling wine

When carbonated, the above wines are referred to as sparkling wine. That means a sparkling wine can be white, rosé, or red. Bubbles are a common characteristic feature of sparkling wine. The most common white wines you’re most likely to encounter are Champagne, Cava, Prosecco, and Lambrusco. However, fortified wines are made with the addition of a distilled spirit like brandy which makes them high in alcohol content.

Health benefits of wine

Whether it's a dinner with clients, a housewarming party, or even a birthday, you can never go wrong with a bottle of wine. But what if we tell you this alcoholic beverage has health benefits? Recent scientific studies have uncovered the benefits of wine when consumed in moderation. Wine has health benefits, from reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer to lowering cholesterol. Read on to find out all nine surprising health benefits of drinking wine.

Red wines made of darker grapes are exceptionally high in antioxidants like Resveratrol and proanthocyanidins particularly add to red wine's health benefits. Antioxidants in red wines work to defend the cells against the detrimental effects of free radicals. This has a vital role in boosting overall immunity and skin health. Yes, resveratrol is an antioxidant known to inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria. Among several benefits of red wine for the skin, it can give you clear skin.



Red wine is good for your heart. One of the antioxidants red wines contain is known as polyphenols. These have the power to keep the blood vessels healthy and flexible, preventing any undesirable clotting.



Relatively moderate consumption of red wine is also known to reduce the risks of various cancers, namely, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, and ovarian cancer, among many others.

You’d be glad to know that if you moderately drink red wine, you might live longer than those who don’t. Because wine is full of benefits and boosts immunity which protects from chronic diseases and helps live a longer, healthier life. Research suggests that red wine can stimulate the growth of longevity-related genes when consumed in moderation while improving overall metabolic health.



While it is natural for the bones to go brittle with age, a good diet and a healthy lifestyle slow down that process. Also, moderate red wine, when consumed, can help boost bone health. That’s because wine is rich in silicon which is suitable for bone density and helps prevent illnesses like osteoporosis.

It helps prevent vision loss due to inflammation or oxidative stress, as proven by a 2016 study. It also protects from age-related eye conditions that may lead to vision loss, like cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration.



While we all know an occasional glass of wine could fix a headache, research shows that relatively moderate amounts of alcohol lower the risk of depression. It can be said that people who consume red wine can protect themselves from depression. Of course, it is essential to understand that while it is a necessary benefit of red wine, only consumption of wine can not be a real solution when treating depression. Depression is a severe problem, and you must seek help if serious.



Another exciting benefit of wine is that it helps manage weight. Red wines are typically rich in resveratrol, characteristic of checking the weight. Resveratrol is rich in a chemical compound called piceatannol that works to reduce fat cells in the body effectively. Piceatannol is also known to fasten the insulin receptors of your fat cells, which blocks the growth of immature fat cells. Red wine is also known to reduce appetite, which certainly doesn’t mean wine for weight loss is a solution alone.



Red wine benefits memory. Wines, particularly red wines, are rich in resveratrol which interferes with the formation of the beta-amyloid protein. This protein is a fundamental element in the onset of Alzheimer’s. While sharpening memory is one of the essential benefits of wine, it is vital to keep in mind that over-consumption can do more harm than good.