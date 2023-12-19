Tomato soup recipe: 7 simple steps to prepare at home this winter

Savor the warmth of winter with our easy homemade tomato soup recipe. This soul-soothing delight, rich in ripe tomatoes and aromatic herbs, is a simple and delicious way to elevate your cozy evenings at home.

When winter's chill sets in, there's nothing quite as comforting as a steaming bowl of homemade tomato soup. Skip the canned versions and savor the rich, tangy goodness of this classic soup made right in your own kitchen. In this article, we'll guide you through a simple and delicious recipe for crafting a soul-warming tomato soup that will elevate your cozy evenings.

Ingredients:

1 kg ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

4 cups vegetable or chicken broth

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Sauté Aromatics: Heat olive oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions and minced garlic, sautéing until the onions are translucent and aromatic. Tomato Bliss: Add the chopped tomatoes to the pot, along with sugar, dried basil, dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Stir well and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until the tomatoes break down and release their juices. Create a Roux: Sprinkle all-purpose flour over the tomato mixture and stir continuously to create a roux. Allow it to cook for a couple of minutes to eliminate the raw flour taste. Broth Boost: Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth, stirring consistently to combine the ingredients. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld. Blend to Perfection: Using an immersion blender or transferring the soup to a blender in batches, blend until smooth. Be cautious when blending hot liquids, and let the soup achieve your desired consistency. Creamy Indulgence (Optional): For added richness, stir in the heavy cream at this stage. Adjust the seasoning to taste and let the soup simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes. Serve and Garnish: Ladle the hot tomato soup into bowls, and garnish with fresh basil leaves. Serve with a side of crusty bread or croutons for an extra crunch. Enjoy the Warmth: Delight in the comforting aroma and warmth of your homemade tomato soup. This recipe yields a batch perfect for sharing or freezing for future cozy nights.

Variations:

Add a pinch of red pepper flakes for a subtle kick.

Experiment with fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary.

Customize the soup with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan or a dollop of sour cream.

With just a handful of ingredients and a bit of love, you can whip up a bowl of homemade tomato soup that's as comforting as it is delicious. Whether served as a starter or the main event, this easy recipe is a testament to the soul-warming magic of homemade goodness.