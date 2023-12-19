Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tomato soup recipe: 7 simple steps to prepare at home this winter

    Savor the warmth of winter with our easy homemade tomato soup recipe. This soul-soothing delight, rich in ripe tomatoes and aromatic herbs, is a simple and delicious way to elevate your cozy evenings at home.

    Tomato soup recipe 7 simple steps to prepare at home this winter gcw eai
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    When winter's chill sets in, there's nothing quite as comforting as a steaming bowl of homemade tomato soup. Skip the canned versions and savor the rich, tangy goodness of this classic soup made right in your own kitchen. In this article, we'll guide you through a simple and delicious recipe for crafting a soul-warming tomato soup that will elevate your cozy evenings.

    Ingredients:

    • 1 kg ripe tomatoes, chopped
    • 1 large onion, finely chopped
    • 3 cloves garlic, minced
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1 tablespoon butter
    • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
    • 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
    • 1 teaspoon sugar
    • 1 teaspoon dried basil
    • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)
    • Fresh basil leaves for garnish

    Instructions:

    1. Sauté Aromatics: Heat olive oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions and minced garlic, sautéing until the onions are translucent and aromatic.

    2. Tomato Bliss: Add the chopped tomatoes to the pot, along with sugar, dried basil, dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Stir well and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until the tomatoes break down and release their juices.

    3. Create a Roux: Sprinkle all-purpose flour over the tomato mixture and stir continuously to create a roux. Allow it to cook for a couple of minutes to eliminate the raw flour taste.

    4. Broth Boost: Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth, stirring consistently to combine the ingredients. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

    5. Blend to Perfection: Using an immersion blender or transferring the soup to a blender in batches, blend until smooth. Be cautious when blending hot liquids, and let the soup achieve your desired consistency.

    6. Creamy Indulgence (Optional): For added richness, stir in the heavy cream at this stage. Adjust the seasoning to taste and let the soup simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes.

    7. Serve and Garnish: Ladle the hot tomato soup into bowls, and garnish with fresh basil leaves. Serve with a side of crusty bread or croutons for an extra crunch.

    8. Enjoy the Warmth: Delight in the comforting aroma and warmth of your homemade tomato soup. This recipe yields a batch perfect for sharing or freezing for future cozy nights.

    Variations:

    • Add a pinch of red pepper flakes for a subtle kick.
    • Experiment with fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary.
    • Customize the soup with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan or a dollop of sour cream.

    With just a handful of ingredients and a bit of love, you can whip up a bowl of homemade tomato soup that's as comforting as it is delicious. Whether served as a starter or the main event, this easy recipe is a testament to the soul-warming magic of homemade goodness.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for December 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from December 18 to December 24 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from December 18 to December 24, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from December 18 to December 24 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from December 18 to December 24, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for December 18 2023 Virgo Leo Scorpio Aquarius Pisces Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 18, 2023: Good day for Virgo, be careful Leo & more

    Recent Stories

    Pie to Cake: 7 desserts you can make with Apples this Winter ATG

    Pie to Cake: 7 desserts you can make with Apples this Winter

    Jaipur Russian tourist faces harassment at petrol pump, police take action (WATCH) AJR

    Jaipur: Russian tourist faces harassment at petrol pump, police take action (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande turns 39; Vicky Jain and other contestants celebrate TV star's birthday in-house RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande turns 39; Vicky Jain and other contestants celebrate TV star's birthday in-house

    Immunity booster to Hydration source: 7 reasons to enjoy apples in Winter ATG EAI

    Immunity booster to Hydration source: 7 reasons to enjoy apples in Winter

    'Is Vijay better actor than Kamal Hassan...': Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko about Thalapathy Vijay rkn

    'Is Vijay better actor than Kamal Hassan...': Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko about Thalapathy Vijay

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon