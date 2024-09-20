Solo Travel: Check THESE safe and beautiful Destinations for Women in India

Travel Desk. Everyone wants to travel, but the budget becomes the biggest problem. However, when it comes to girls, the first thing that comes to their mind is safety. In such a situation, if you want to travel solo but don't understand which places in India to explore, then there is no need to worry now. Here are some such destinations, which are best for solo traveler girls along with being beautiful. The special thing is that this video has been shared by travel blogger Neha Nambiar herself, so let's know about those places-

1) Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamkot is a small village in Himachal Pradesh, known for its beauty. There is not much crowd here. Due to this, it is considered best for girl solo traveler. It is only 7 kilometers away from McLeodganj. Here you can go to Naddi for pottery making, trekking to Triund and Gallu Waterfall, and sunrise-sunset. Here you will get the perfect view of the Himalayas along with many luxurious homestays. Where you can roam.

2) Fort Kochi, Kerala

Fort Kochi in Kerala is one of the most historical places in South India, which is a wonderful blend of culture and nature. Here you can see modern India along with history. Fort Kochi's food is quite popular among tourists. Don't forget to take a heritage walk when visiting Fort Kochi. This coastal district passes through the narrow streets of Fort Kochi. Where you can see buildings from the British and Portuguese periods. Apart from this, you can't miss seeing St. Francis Church, which was built in 1503. It is one of the oldest European churches in India.

3) Kodaikanal,Tamil Nadu

When it comes to hill stations, most people choose North India, which includes Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. But do you know that apart from Kerala and Karnataka in South India, there are many beautiful hill stations in Tamil Nadu too, the most popular of which is Kodaikanal? You can choose this hill station located on the Palani Rand hills for solo travel. People from all over the world come to see the Guna Caves located in Kodaikanal, Guna Cave is known as Devil's Kitchen. There have been many accidents here, after which it is allowed to visit a limited area. Apart from this, there is also Silver Cascade Waterfall which can be visited.

4) Kalga of Himachal Pradesh

Kalga, a small village in Himachal Pradesh, is also best for solo travel destinations for girls. Situated at an altitude of 8200 feet on the forested hills, this village offers a 360 degree view of the valley. It is a different experience to see apple orchards here. Most of the houses here are made of wood, which the villagers have now converted into homestays. The temperature here is always cold. Along with this, you can visit Kalga between May to October.

5) Hampi in Karnataka

If you want to explore something different from mountains and beaches, then you can go to Hampi. It is as interesting as it is good to visit. Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to many temples, boulders and temples. People from all over the world come to see it, not only from India. There are many remains related to the 300-year-old Vijayanagara Empire here, which will make you think. In such a situation, Hampi is the best place for solo women travelers to explore.

Latest Videos