Kareena Kapoor's vintage Banarasi saree look [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for setting trends, celebrated 25 years in Bollywood with a unique style statement. She donned a vintage Banarasi saree, styled unconventionally
Amit Aggarwal's custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree was made into an off-shoulder blouse without cutting it. The saree was pleated differently
Along with giving a modern touch to the Banarasi saree, its originality has also been maintained. The golden border on the front has been styled to give a 3D look
The way the Banarasi saree has been given a unique look without cutting it is commendable. This type of saree look is going to set a trend in the year 2024-2025
To make her saree look even classier, Bebo wore net black gloves. Along with this, she was seen creating an Indo-Western outstanding look by applying a bindi on her forehead
To complete her saree look, Kareena Kapoor wore a moon pendant. Along with this, she wore very beautiful earrings