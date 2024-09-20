Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor's vintage Banarasi saree look [PHOTOS]

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for setting trends, celebrated 25 years in Bollywood with a unique style statement. She donned a vintage Banarasi saree, styled unconventionally

Kareena Kapoor sets the latest trend

Kareena Kapoor is a fashion queen. Recently, she wreaked havoc on her loved ones by wearing a vintage Banarasi saree

Saree designed differently

Amit Aggarwal's custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree was made into an off-shoulder blouse without cutting it. The saree was pleated differently

Modern touch but traditional

Along with giving a modern touch to the Banarasi saree, its originality has also been maintained. The golden border on the front has been styled to give a 3D look

Unique thinking behind designing the saree

The way the Banarasi saree has been given a unique look without cutting it is commendable. This type of saree look is going to set a trend in the year 2024-2025

Net black gloves

To make her saree look even classier, Bebo wore net black gloves. Along with this, she was seen creating an Indo-Western outstanding look by applying a bindi on her forehead

Unique chain worn around the neck

To complete her saree look, Kareena Kapoor wore a moon pendant. Along with this, she wore very beautiful earrings

