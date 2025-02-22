Mood Swings and Hair Loss: Lesser known effects of Vitamin D deficiency

Medical reports show that vitamin D is very important for maintaining our mental health and physical health, this is a very lesser known fact and let's know what are the potential disadvantages of vitamin D deficiency to our health. 

Mood Swings and Hair Loss: Lesser known effects of Vitamin D deficiency MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 4:32 PM IST

It is most important to maintain a healthy and fit diet. Health experts say that we need nutrients through regular diet. Nutrients like vitamin C-D are regularly needed for our good health, its deficiency can cause many serious health side effects. Especially vitamin D, because its deficiency can seriously affect the health of bones. Not only this, its deficiency can also cause muscle weakness, cramps and long-term pain.

Do you often have mood swings, do you have stress problems? If yes, then you should be careful, do you have vitamin D deficiency? It is important to keep in mind that vitamin D deficiency not only weakens the bones, it can have many other side effects.

Vitamin D is essential for mental health

Medical reports show that vitamin D is very important for maintaining our mental health. Vitamin D helps maintain mental health by improving mood, energy and sleep and reducing the risk of depression. People who are deficient in vitamin D may be at risk of mental disorders such as depression, schizophrenia and autism.

Actually, vitamin D regulates hormones like serotonin and melatonin, which are essential for maintaining mood and sleep. Apart from this, vitamin D protects the brain from oxidative damage, so it is considered important for keeping the brain healthy.

Mood swings due to vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is essential for brain functions and the production of serotonin, which is considered an essential hormone for maintaining mood. Its deficiency puts you at risk of mood-related disorders, you may also have frequent mood swings, anxiety or depression. If you also often experience such problems, then consult a specialist and get your vitamin D level checked once.

ALSO READ: Avocado health benefits: Benefits of celebrity-approved food item

Do you often have pain?

People with vitamin D deficiency often have muscle pain. Many people consider it a problem caused by normal fatigue or aging. However, it is important to understand that vitamin D also plays an important role in the functioning of muscles and its deficiency can cause muscle weakness, cramps and long-term pain.

If you often have such muscle problems even after resting, then definitely get it checked once.

Hair loss problem

Do you know that vitamin D deficiency is not good for your hair either? If your hair is falling rapidly and you are not getting relief even after all the measures, then check your vitamin D level. This vitamin plays a role in the formation of new hair follicles, and its deficiency can cause serious hair-related problems like alopecia areata. Vitamin D is also essential to keep your hair healthy.

ALSO READ:  ways to reconnect with yourself: Make your life meaningful

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information MEG

Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Must visit Buddhist temples : All about Buddha heritage across the country MEG

Must visit Buddhist temples : All about Buddha heritage across the country

Avocado health benefits: Benefits of celebrity-approved food item MEG

Avocado health benefits: Benefits of celebrity-approved food item

Revenge dressing: How fashion becomes the ultimate post-breakup power move SRI

Revenge dressing: How fashion becomes the ultimate post-breakup power move

Recent Stories

Google to open its first retails stores in India soon New Delhi Mumbai here is what to expect gcw

Google to open its first retail stores in India soon – Here’s what to expect

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expresses shock over SLBC tunnel collapse, KTR blames Congress for 'failure' ddr

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expresses shock over SLBC tunnel collapse, KTR blames Congress for 'failure'

Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information MEG

Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information

Champions Trophy: 7 reasons why India vs Pakistan is cricket's greatest rivalry snt

Champions Trophy: 7 reasons why India vs Pakistan is cricket's greatest rivalry

Tamannah Bhatia's Odela 2 teaser launch at Maha Kumbh; Deets inside MEG

Tamannah Bhatia's Odela 2 teaser launch at Maha Kumbh; Deets inside

Recent Videos

Bus Conductor BEATEN UP in Belagavi Over Marathi-Kannada Dispute | Karnataka

Bus Conductor BEATEN UP in Belagavi Over Marathi-Kannada Dispute | Karnataka

Video Icon
'Political Parties Want Certain Class Not to Come Up': Annamalai Slams DMK

'Political Parties Want Certain Class Not to Come Up': Annamalai Slams DMK

Video Icon
Bus Conductor BEATEN UP in Belagavi Over Marathi-Kannada Dispute | Karnataka

Bus Conductor BEATEN UP in Belagavi Over Marathi-Kannada Dispute | Karnataka

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | GST Officer, Sister and Mother Found Dead in Kakkanad Home

Kerala Pulse | GST Officer, Sister and Mother Found Dead in Kakkanad Home

Video Icon
Rekha Gupta ‘Feels Proud’ as She Meets Her College Principal

Rekha Gupta ‘Feels Proud’ as She Meets Her College Principal

Video Icon