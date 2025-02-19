Pre-sleep routine: 7 expert tips for better sleep and productivity

Sleep is a crucial element in everyone's physical and mental well being. staying consistent with proper sleep routine can be a task. Let's have a look at the importance of pre sleep routine and ways to make your sleep schedule better for your health.

Sleep is crucial for everyone. From a newborn child to adults and even old-age people. This plays a vital role in brain functioning and overall well-being. But in the digital age, sleep is the least concerning thing compared to social media, entertainment, and phones. This is also a reason for the reduced productivity in people nowadays. Nightlife, party culture, etc., have ruined the sleep cycle, and people these days think that it's cool to be able to stay awake for many hours. But irregular sleep patterns can take a serious toll on both mental and physical well-being of the person. Let's have a look at the importance of having a pre-sleep routine and seven effective ways to get better sleep.

Pre-sleep routine:

The human body is designed in a way that 9 to 10 hours of sleep is required to feel recharged and function for the rest of the day. Along with our body, our eyes also need a certain amount of rest to function for the rest of the day. But sleep these days has become a trend where insomnia is cool and sleep is considered a waste of time. But having a pre-sleep routine helps you to stay consistent with the sleep routine for better health.

Here are the 7 ways to better sleep:

Establish a consistent sleep schedule: Try to maintain a proper timeframe to sleep. Go to bed and wake up around the same time every day, even on weekends. If you can slowly adjust your body to the sleep time and wake-up time according to your work and other schedules. Your body can get proper sleep and rest required to function for the rest of the day.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine: Before going to bed, you can take a warm bath after a hectic and busy day to unwind in relaxation. Before bed, If you can listen to a soft music and do simple breathwork or meditation, this can calm your mind that is filled with a number of thoughts that keep you occupied. It is important to cut the screen time just before you go to bed, as the blue light emitted from the devices can disturb sleep.

Optimize your sleep environment: For a better sleep, make sure your room is dark and quiet. Always keep your bedroom clean and change your sheets twice a week. You can use blackout curtains or an eye mask to avoid light. A quiet and dark room can help you sleep better without any disturbance.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol before bed: You cannot take caffeine or alcohol before bedtime, as both substances can disturb your sleep cycle, which can lead to anxiety and depression.

Get regular exercise: Regular workouts can be a great step towards proper health and sleep. Exercise can improve sleep quality, but you need to avoid intense workouts before you sleep. You can always choose simple yoga poses before bed to relax your body and go for a refreshing and sound sleep.

Manage stress: Stress can be a big break to sleep. Stress can be caused by various reasons and situations like work, study, etc. You can deal with this by practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga before bed.

If you can't fall asleep, get out of bed: If you spend more than 20 minutes in bed trying to sleep, tossing and turning, your body is not tired enough to rest, and it is ready to take up tasks. Get out of bed and try to do something like pending tasks or studying or even journaling. Unwind your thoughts and let your body get tired. This can help you sleep well.

