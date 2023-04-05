Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla launches GigaBier in cybertruck-style design; Check price, availability and other details

    Elon Musk started selling a new beer called GigaBier under his brand Tesla, following his acquisition of micro-blogging site Twitter. However, this exclusive product is only available to residents of European countries.  When introducing GigaBier on Twitter, the company made a playful quip, stating: “Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans."

    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Billionaire Elon Musk is spreading his tentacles far and wide. After buying Twitter, he is now selling beer. His company Tesla, which is immediately equated with luxury cars, is now selling luxury beers. 

    To buy a box of three bottles of the GigaBier, you must pay $98. For one container of the Tesla lager, which is designed to resemble a Tesla cyber truck, you must pay $30.  However, citizens of European nations, such as the UK, France, Switzerland, Norway, and Spain, are the only ones who can purchase this exclusive merchandise.  The 330ml Tesla beer can, which is a little smaller than the typical can size in the US, is only sold in Europe.

    Tesla revealed that the GigaBier, which is made in Germany, is now available in Europe. Tesla Europe posted a message stating, "Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans—Giga Bier now available." 

    Each 330ml (11oz) ‘bottle’ comes in a sleek black metallic box with a glow-in-the-dark Giga emblem. Tesla describes the beer itself to have notes of Italian bergamot citrus and ‘sweet fruit’.

    In order to commemorate the opening of Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory in October 2021, the GigaBier was unveiled and displayed to the world. The plant, which began rolling out 30 cars in March 2022, is essential to Tesla's plans for growth in Europe. 

    The brew is a strategy to increase Tesla's visibility in Europe. It arrives in gleaming bottles designed to resemble Tesla's Cybertruck pickup truck. Additionally, according to Tesla, the beer respects "the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking."

