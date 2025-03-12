Walking for fitness: Posture to hydration; Avoid THESE 8 mistakes that harm your health

Read Full Article

Walking is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay fit and healthy. Everyone chooses their possible time frames and pace to walk depending on their work schedules and free times. But there are certain mistakes that can turn these benefits into a source of harm. Here are the eight common walking mistakes that could be doing more harm than good.

8 Walking mistakes that harm you:

1. Not Staying Hydrated

Hydration is the key to a healthy lifestyle. Even mild dehydration can lead to fatigue, cramps, and dizziness. Especially when you go for long walks, hydration is important to maintain your energy levels.

2. Poor Breathing Technique

Breathing can vary from person to person. Shallow breathing limits oxygen intake, reducing endurance and energy levels. Practice deep, rhythmic breathing to ensure your body gets the oxygen it needs for an effective workout without getting tired easily.

3. Skipping Warm-ups and Cool-downs

Walking is beneficial, but only when it is done in the right way. Not stretching before or after a walk can lead to muscle stiffness and injury with time. Include a few minutes of warm-up and cool-down exercises to prepare your muscles and prevent soreness and for prolonged energy storage for workouts.

4. Ignoring Terrain

Walking is important, and it gives the best results when it is done the right way. The surface that you are walking on also plays a vital role in giving results. Walking only on hard surfaces like concrete can be tough on joints. Mix it up with softer surfaces like grass or trails to reduce the impact on your joints and prevent injuries.

5. Overstriding

If you are taking overly long steps, this can stress your joints and increase the risk of injury. Opt for a natural, comfortable pace to maintain proper form and reduce strain on your body.

6. Walking Too Fast or Too Slowly

Pace is crucial in walking, so the pace that's too slow may not provide enough cardiovascular benefits, while excessive speed can strain your muscles. Find a moderate pace that goes well with your body and that challenges you without causing discomfort.

7. Bad Posture

Posture is important for every activity. Slouching or looking down while walking strains your neck, back, and shoulders. Keep your head up, shoulders relaxed, and engage your core to maintain good posture and prevent pain and prolonged energy levels.

8. Wearing the Wrong Shoes

Ill-fitting or unsupportive shoes can lead to joint pain, blisters, and long-term foot problems. Invest in proper walking shoes that provide cushioning and arch support to protect your feet and joints.

You need to stay hydrated, practice good breathing techniques, warm up and cool down, choose varied terrains, maintain a natural stride, find the right pace, keep good posture, and wear supportive shoes.

