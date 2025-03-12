Fatigue weakness: Anushka Sharma's dietitian reveals 3 essential nutrients in daily diet

Read Full Article

Fatigue is a very common issue that the majority of people go through; this often leaves them feeling drained and unable to function with daily tasks effectively. This is not just a common people's problem; even millionaires and star actors who have full-time dieticians working for them. Celebrity dietitian Ryan Fernando, who works for actress Anushka Sharma, has shared reasonable insights on dealing with fatigue through proper nutrition.

3 essential nutrients in daily diet:

1. Iron

Iron is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in the production of red blood cells in the body. They carry oxygen throughout the body properly. A deficiency of iron in the body can lead to iron deficiency anemia. This ends up resulting in symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, and weakness. According to Fernando, women, especially those over 40, should aim to consume 18 mg of iron daily. There are many sources of iron, including organ meats, spinach, and a handful of nuts to include in a daily diet.

2. Folate (Vitamin B9)

Folate is also known as vitamin B9. This is crucial for DNA synthesis, cell division, and the production of healthy red blood cells in the body. Without required folate in your body, the body cannot absorb iron properly, leading to fatigue and other health issues due to deficiency of folate. Fernando recommends a daily intake of 400 mg of folate, which can be gained from foods like beetroot, oranges, and cooked broccoli in meals.

3. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is crucial for maintaining brain and nerve health that promotes overall well-being. This is as well as for the production of DNA and red blood cells in the body. It also helps lower the levels of homocysteine, an amino acid linked to various health issues when present in high levels. A deficiency in vitamin B12 is common and can result in fatigue, cognitive impairment, and other health problems. Fernando suggests a daily intake of 2.6 mcg of vitamin B12, which can be sourced from milk, fish, and fortified foods. In addition to it, try to take two eggs a day to maintain healthy levels of both folate and vitamin B12 in your body.

Incorporating these three key nutrients—iron, folate, and vitamin B12—into your daily diet can help deal with fatigue and improve overall health. If you experience persistent fatigue, it is important to consult a healthcare professional to identify any underlying nutritional deficiencies and receive personalized dietary recommendations.

