Holi 2025 special: LOVE Gujiya? Here are 7 easy steps to make it at home

Making Gujiya at home is easier than you think! Follow these 7 simple steps to prepare this delicious Holi treat.

Ingredients:

For the Dough: 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida), 4 tbsp ghee, water as needed

For the Filling: 1 cup khoya (mawa), ½ cup powdered sugar, ¼ cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios), 2 tbsp desiccated coconut, ½ tsp cardamom powder

For Frying: Ghee or oil

Steps to Make Gujiya:

Prepare the Dough In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour and melted ghee.

Add water little by little and knead into a firm dough.

Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Make the Filling Heat a little ghee in a pan and roast the khoya until it turns light golden.

Add sugar, chopped nuts, coconut, and cardamom powder. Mix well and let it cool.

Roll the Dough To make thin circles, roll out tiny parts of the dough to a diameter of around four inches.

Stuff the Gujiya Place a spoonful of the filling in the center of the rolled dough.

Apply water on the edges and fold the circle into a half-moon shape.

Press the edges and seal properly (you can use a fork or mold for a neat design).

Deep Fry the Gujiya Heat ghee or oil in a pan.

Fry the gujiyas on medium-low flame until golden brown and crispy.

Drain and Cool Once the gujiyas have been removed from the oil, lay them on paper towels so that they may absorb any extra oil.

Serve & Enjoy Once the mixture has cooled, place it in an airtight container or serve it right away

