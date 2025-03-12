Holi 2025 special: LOVE Gujiya? Here are 7 easy steps to make it at home

It's not as difficult as you would imagine to make Gujiya at home! To prepare this mouthwatering Holi delicacy, simply follow these seven easy steps.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

Making Gujiya at home is easier than you think! Follow these 7 simple steps to prepare this delicious Holi treat.

article_image2

Ingredients:
For the Dough: 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida), 4 tbsp ghee, water as needed
For the Filling: 1 cup khoya (mawa), ½ cup powdered sugar, ¼ cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios), 2 tbsp desiccated coconut, ½ tsp cardamom powder
For Frying: Ghee or oil


article_image3

Steps to Make Gujiya:
Prepare the Dough

In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour and melted ghee.
Add water little by little and knead into a firm dough.
Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.

article_image4

Make the Filling

Heat a little ghee in a pan and roast the khoya until it turns light golden.
Add sugar, chopped nuts, coconut, and cardamom powder. Mix well and let it cool.

article_image5

Roll the Dough

To make thin circles, roll out tiny parts of the dough to a diameter of around four inches.

article_image6

Stuff the Gujiya

Place a spoonful of the filling in the center of the rolled dough.
Apply water on the edges and fold the circle into a half-moon shape.
Press the edges and seal properly (you can use a fork or mold for a neat design).

article_image7

Deep Fry the Gujiya

Heat ghee or oil in a pan.
Fry the gujiyas on medium-low flame until golden brown and crispy.

article_image8

Drain and Cool

Once the gujiyas have been removed from the oil, lay them on paper towels so that they may absorb any extra oil.

article_image9

Serve & Enjoy

Once the mixture has cooled, place it in an airtight container or serve it right away

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Beauty tips: 10 superfoods for healthy hair and nails; Salmon to carrots MEG

Beauty tips: 10 superfoods for healthy hair and nails; Salmon to carrots

Health guide: Ginger to turmeric; 5 kitchen spices for effective weight loss MEG

Health guide: Ginger to turmeric; 5 kitchen spices for effective weight loss

Healthy Diet: 9 reasons to include bottle gourd in daily diet; hydration to detoxification MEG

Healthy Diet: 9 reasons to include bottle gourd in daily diet; hydration to detoxification

Eating fruits at night? dietitian's advice you need to know for healthier lifestyle MEG

Eating fruits at night? dietitian's advice you need to know for healthier lifestyle

Walking for fitness: Posture to hydration; Avoid THESE 8 mistakes that harm your health MEG

Walking for fitness: Posture to hydration; Avoid THESE 8 mistakes that harm your health

Recent Stories

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check best features, performance and price REVEALED! gcw

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check best features, performance and price REVEALED!

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Couple strangles minor children before drying by suicide over financial crisis vkp

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Couple strangles minor children before drying by suicide over financial crisis

Footage emerges of Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished from Dominican Republic resort (WATCH) dmn

Footage emerges of Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished from Dominican Republic resort (WATCH)

Qatar Gold Rate on March 12 2025: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold DROPS by QAR 4 anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 12: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold DROPS by QAR 4

'Heard explosion, firing, they asked families to leave': Man recounts moments of Pakistan train hijack (WATCH) shk

'Heard explosion, firing, they asked families to leave': Man recounts moments of Pakistan train hijack (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Video Icon
Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Video Icon
PM Modi Presents Overseas Citizen Cards to Mauritian PM Ramgoolam, His Wife Veena | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Presents Overseas Citizen Cards to Mauritian PM Ramgoolam, His Wife Veena | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack | ‘Attack will Hurt Ego of Army’: Foreign Expert Sushant Sareen Slams Pakistan

Pakistan Train Hijack | ‘Attack will Hurt Ego of Army’: Foreign Expert Sushant Sareen Slams Pakistan

Video Icon
'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon