Eating fruits at night? dietitian's advice you need to know for healthier lifestyle

Fruits are considered a treasure of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They also contain plenty of fiber, which helps in controlling weight and blood pressure and blood sugar.

It is very important to pay special attention to food for good health. To get the necessary nutrients for the body, health experts advise all people to consume green vegetables and seasonal fruits. But do you know that maximum benefits can be obtained from fruits only when they are consumed at the right time?

Fruits are considered a treasure of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They also contain plenty of fiber, which helps in controlling weight and blood pressure and blood sugar. Health experts say it is good to eat fruits in the morning or during the day, but consuming fruits at night can harm health. In such a situation, one should avoid consuming fruits at this time.

Disadvantages of eating fruits at night:

Health experts say usually people eat fruits at breakfast time or in the evening; some people like to eat fruits at night as well. Consuming fruits at night can be harmful for health.

This can promote acidity:

If you also consume fruits like oranges, pineapples, and grapes at night, then it can cause acid reflux. This is more seen with those people who already have a problem of heartburn or acidity.

There may be digestive problems:

Consuming too much fruit at night can also cause digestive problems. There are some fruits, which, if eaten just before sleeping at night, then the digestive system has to work extra hard to digest them. If the fruits are not digested properly, then they start causing digestive problems.

If you consume more fiber-rich fruits at night, then you may feel gas, bloating, stomach ache, and restlessness, which causes trouble in getting good sleep.

Dietitian's advice you need to know:

Nutritionists suggest, if you consume fruits in large quantities with dinner, it can also lead to weight gain. Eat fruits during the day or at breakfast time. If you want to eat fruits in the evening, eat them before dinner. Keep a little gap between the two. Also, keep dinner light so that you can avoid overeating.

Diabetic patients should keep these things in mind:

People who have diabetes are advised to be more careful while choosing fruits. Diabetic patients should consume fruits that have a low glycemic index. Consuming such fruits reduces the risk of a rapid increase in sugar. Apart from this, consumption of fiber-rich fruits can be beneficial for diabetic patients.

