Healthy Diet: 9 reasons to include bottle gourd in daily diet; hydration to detoxification

Read Full Article

Bottle gourd is also known as lauki. It is a nutrition-packed vegetable that offers numerous health benefits. This can be from keeping you hydrated to even kidney health. Here are 9 compelling reasons why you should include bottle gourd in your daily diet.

9 benefits of Bottle gourd:

Hydration:

Bottle gourd consists of over 90% water, which makes it an excellent source of hydration. Especially during hot weather like summers, a significant consumption of bottle gourd can regulate body temperature and prevent dehydration.

Low Calorie and Fat:

Bottle gourd is known for its low calorie and fat content. It is ideal for weight management as it provides a feeling of fullness without consuming excess calories.. This can help in healthy weight management.

Rich in Nutrients:

Bottle gourd is a rich source of essential nutrients, including vitamins C and B, along with minerals like calcium and magnesium. These are crucial in supporting overall health, from boosting your immune system to supporting your bone health.

Digestive Health:

The dietary fiber present in bottle gourd contributes to healthy digestion by improving bowel movements and preventing constipation. It also supports a balanced gut microbiome and aids in proper digestion.

Cardiovascular Health:

Bottle gourds are rich in potassium and antioxidants; bottle gourds help regulate blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels in your body. It also contains plant sterols that support cardiovascular function.

Detoxification:

Bottle gourd acts as a natural detoxifier; bottle gourd helps cleanse the body by flushing out all the unwanted toxins and supporting liver function. This detoxification process promotes overall liver health.

ALSO READ: Lung Cancers in Non-Smokers: Understanding the Causes, Risks, and Impact

Skin Health:

Bottle gourd has high water content, and antioxidants in bottle gourd contribute to skin hydration and may reduce signs of aging. Vitamin C supports collagen production and protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Diabetes Management:

Bottle gourd has a low glycemic index, making it a perfectly suitable vegetable for managing blood sugar levels. Its fiber content helps regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. This is a vegetable that diabetic patients can have.

Kidney Health:

Being a natural diuretic, bottle gourd flushes out toxins and reduces water retention, supporting kidney function. However, individuals with chronic kidney disease should consume it in moderation.

ALSO READ: Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee

Latest Videos