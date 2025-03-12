Healthy Diet: 9 reasons to include bottle gourd in daily diet; hydration to detoxification
Incorporating bottle gourd into your daily diet can provide a wide range of health benefits, from improving digestion to supporting heart health. So, why not add this nutritious vegetable to your meals and enjoy its many advantages?
Bottle gourd is also known as lauki. It is a nutrition-packed vegetable that offers numerous health benefits. This can be from keeping you hydrated to even kidney health. Here are 9 compelling reasons why you should include bottle gourd in your daily diet.
9 benefits of Bottle gourd:
Hydration:
Bottle gourd consists of over 90% water, which makes it an excellent source of hydration. Especially during hot weather like summers, a significant consumption of bottle gourd can regulate body temperature and prevent dehydration.
Low Calorie and Fat:
Bottle gourd is known for its low calorie and fat content. It is ideal for weight management as it provides a feeling of fullness without consuming excess calories.. This can help in healthy weight management.
Rich in Nutrients:
Bottle gourd is a rich source of essential nutrients, including vitamins C and B, along with minerals like calcium and magnesium. These are crucial in supporting overall health, from boosting your immune system to supporting your bone health.
Digestive Health:
The dietary fiber present in bottle gourd contributes to healthy digestion by improving bowel movements and preventing constipation. It also supports a balanced gut microbiome and aids in proper digestion.
Cardiovascular Health:
Bottle gourds are rich in potassium and antioxidants; bottle gourds help regulate blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels in your body. It also contains plant sterols that support cardiovascular function.
Detoxification:
Bottle gourd acts as a natural detoxifier; bottle gourd helps cleanse the body by flushing out all the unwanted toxins and supporting liver function. This detoxification process promotes overall liver health.
ALSO READ: Lung Cancers in Non-Smokers: Understanding the Causes, Risks, and Impact
Skin Health:
Bottle gourd has high water content, and antioxidants in bottle gourd contribute to skin hydration and may reduce signs of aging. Vitamin C supports collagen production and protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals.
Diabetes Management:
Bottle gourd has a low glycemic index, making it a perfectly suitable vegetable for managing blood sugar levels. Its fiber content helps regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. This is a vegetable that diabetic patients can have.
Kidney Health:
Being a natural diuretic, bottle gourd flushes out toxins and reduces water retention, supporting kidney function. However, individuals with chronic kidney disease should consume it in moderation.
ALSO READ: Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee