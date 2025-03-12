Healthy Diet: 9 reasons to include bottle gourd in daily diet; hydration to detoxification

Incorporating bottle gourd into your daily diet can provide a wide range of health benefits, from improving digestion to supporting heart health. So, why not add this nutritious vegetable to your meals and enjoy its many advantages?
 

Healthy Diet: 9 reasons to include bottle gourd in daily diet; hydration to detoxification MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Bottle gourd is also known as lauki. It is a nutrition-packed vegetable that offers numerous health benefits. This can be from keeping you hydrated to even kidney health. Here are 9 compelling reasons why you should include bottle gourd in your daily diet.

9 benefits of Bottle gourd:

Hydration:

Bottle gourd consists of over 90% water, which makes it an excellent source of hydration. Especially during hot weather like summers, a significant consumption of bottle gourd can regulate body temperature and prevent dehydration.

Low Calorie and Fat:

Bottle gourd is known for its low calorie and fat content. It is ideal for weight management as it provides a feeling of fullness without consuming excess calories.. This can help in healthy weight management.

Rich in Nutrients:

Bottle gourd is a rich source of essential nutrients, including vitamins C and B, along with minerals like calcium and magnesium. These are crucial in supporting overall health, from boosting your immune system to supporting your bone health.

Digestive Health:

The dietary fiber present in bottle gourd contributes to healthy digestion by improving bowel movements and preventing constipation. It also supports a balanced gut microbiome and aids in proper digestion.

Cardiovascular Health:

Bottle gourds are rich in potassium and antioxidants; bottle gourds help regulate blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels in your body. It also contains plant sterols that support cardiovascular function.

Detoxification:

Bottle gourd acts as a natural detoxifier; bottle gourd helps cleanse the body by flushing out all the unwanted toxins and supporting liver function. This detoxification process promotes overall liver health.

ALSO READ:  Lung Cancers in Non-Smokers: Understanding the Causes, Risks, and Impact

Skin Health:

Bottle gourd has high water content, and antioxidants in bottle gourd contribute to skin hydration and may reduce signs of aging. Vitamin C supports collagen production and protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Diabetes Management:

Bottle gourd has a low glycemic index, making it a perfectly suitable vegetable for managing blood sugar levels. Its fiber content helps regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. This is a vegetable that diabetic patients can have.

Kidney Health:

Being a natural diuretic, bottle gourd flushes out toxins and reduces water retention, supporting kidney function. However, individuals with chronic kidney disease should consume it in moderation.

ALSO READ:  Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Eating fruits at night? dietitian's advice you need to know for healthier lifestyle MEG

Eating fruits at night? dietitian's advice you need to know for healthier lifestyle

Walking for fitness: Posture to hydration; Avoid THESE 8 mistakes that harm your health MEG

Walking for fitness: Posture to hydration; Avoid THESE 8 mistakes that harm your health

Fatigue weakness: Anushka Sharma's dietitian reveals 3 essential nutrients in daily diet MEG

Fatigue weakness: Anushka Sharma's dietitian reveals 3 essential nutrients in daily diet

Lung cancers in non-smokers: Understanding causes, risks, and impact MEG

Lung cancers in non-smokers: Understanding causes, risks, and impact

Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee MEG

Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee

Recent Stories

Ponting reveals reason behind Rohit dismissing ODI retirement rumours after India's Champions Trophy win HRD

Ponting reveals reason behind Rohit dismissing ODI retirement rumours after India's Champions Trophy win

Motorola Edge 50 Pro to OnePlus Nord 4: Best 5 fast-charging smartphones under Rs 30,000 gcw

Motorola Edge 50 Pro to OnePlus Nord 4: Best 5 fast-charging smartphones under Rs 30,000

Disha Vakani to Dilip Joshi net worth: Who is the Richest Star of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Vakani to Dilip Joshi: Who is richest star of TMKOC?

Former Meta director claims company explored censorship in China, worked with government dmn

Former Meta director claims company explored censorship in China, worked with government

Starting a small business in India? Here's your complete investment, execution plan AJR

Starting a small business in India? Here's your complete investment, execution plan

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon