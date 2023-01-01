Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swiggy delivers 3.5 lakh biryanis on New Year's eve, Hyderabadi tops list

    Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 per cent per cent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 per cent and Kolkata-10.4 per cent.  "With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources told PTI.

    Swiggy delivers 3 5 lakh biryanis on New Year eve Hyderabadi tops list gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and by 10.25 pm the app dispatched over 61,000 pizzas across the country, according to company sources.  According to a Twitter survey Swiggy conducted, Hyderabadi Biryani received 75.4% of orders, followed by Lucknowian Biryani at 14.2% and Kolkatan Biryani at 10.4%.

    Biryani was the most popular food supplied, according to sources, with 3.50 lakh requests, according to PTI. At 7:20 pm on Saturday, the app had already delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders.

    Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two Biriyanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand.

    "@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in another tweet.

    Additionally, as of Saturday evening at 7pm, 1.76 lakh packs of chips have been ordered on Swiggy Instamart.

    A supermarket delivery service called Swiggy Instamart claimed to have delivered up to 2,757 packets of Durex condoms, and it asked customers to purchase an additional 4,212 so that it would total "6969" and be able to say "nice."

    "The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening. 

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
