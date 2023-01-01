Swiggy delivers 3.5 lakh biryanis on New Year's eve, Hyderabadi tops list

Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 per cent per cent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 per cent and Kolkata-10.4 per cent. "With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources told PTI.

Biryani was the most popular food supplied, according to sources, with 3.50 lakh requests, according to PTI. At 7:20 pm on Saturday, the app had already delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders.

Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two Biriyanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand.

"@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in another tweet.

Additionally, as of Saturday evening at 7pm, 1.76 lakh packs of chips have been ordered on Swiggy Instamart.

A supermarket delivery service called Swiggy Instamart claimed to have delivered up to 2,757 packets of Durex condoms, and it asked customers to purchase an additional 4,212 so that it would total "6969" and be able to say "nice."

"The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.

