Happy New Year 2023: Check out how Google Doodle welcomes new year in a special way

Happy New Year 2023 Google Doodle: It is the time to turn over a new leaf. In Google's Doodle, 2022 joyously gave way to 2023 and a confetti shower adorned the search page for New Year's Day 2023.

The first day of the year is January 1 per the Gregorian calendar. Spending time with loved ones lets people celebrate the New Year all across the world. Google is ringing in the New Year with a spectacular animated doodle as the globe enters 2023.

Google's New Year's Day doodle depicts 2022 changing into 2023 as firecrackers explode all around the Google logo. The numerals 2022 and 2023 have eyes and lips to personify them as persons while the alphabets of the Google logo have been shown as New Year decorations.

A new web page opens when you click on the Google Doodle for the New Year, displaying search results for "New Year's Day 2023" while confetti flies over the screen. If you want more fun, there is a party popper cone just below the search bar. When you click on the party cone, you will witness another confetti shower.

In contrast to Russia and China, New Year's festivities were lavish in Australia, the United States, and France. Crowds gathered to witness the renowned fireworks show over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, the city that hosts the world's largest New Year's Eve celebration. Nearly a million people gathered in Paris along the Champs-Elysee to ring in the new year with champagne and fireworks.

Since the COVID-19 epidemic, London has not hosted a crowd for its formal fireworks show. Thousands of people gathered in Madrid's Puerta del Sol area to hear the last twelve seconds of 2022's chimes.