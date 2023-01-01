Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy New Year 2023: Check out how Google Doodle welcomes new year in a special way

    Happy New Year 2023 Google Doodle: It is the time to turn over a new leaf. In Google's Doodle, 2022 joyously gave way to 2023 and a confetti shower adorned the search page for New Year's Day 2023.
     

    Happy New Year 2023 Check out how Google Doodle welcomes new year in a special way gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    The first day of the year is January 1 per the Gregorian calendar. Spending time with loved ones lets people celebrate the New Year all across the world. Google is ringing in the New Year with a spectacular animated doodle as the globe enters 2023.

    Google's New Year's Day doodle depicts 2022 changing into 2023 as firecrackers explode all around the Google logo. The numerals 2022 and 2023 have eyes and lips to personify them as persons while the alphabets of the Google logo have been shown as New Year decorations.

    Also Read | Happy New Year 2023: Images, greetings, quotes and status to share on Facebook, WhatsApp on January 1

    A new web page opens when you click on the Google Doodle for the New Year, displaying search results for "New Year's Day 2023" while confetti flies over the screen. If you want more fun, there is a party popper cone just below the search bar. When you click on the party cone, you will witness another confetti shower.

    In contrast to Russia and China, New Year's festivities were lavish in Australia, the United States, and France. Crowds gathered to witness the renowned fireworks show over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, the city that hosts the world's largest New Year's Eve celebration. Nearly a million people gathered in Paris along the Champs-Elysee to ring in the new year with champagne and fireworks.

    Also Read | How to celebrate New Year's eve at home: Here are 5 things you can do to make it happening

    Since the COVID-19 epidemic, London has not hosted a crowd for its formal fireworks show. Thousands of people gathered in Madrid's Puerta del Sol area to hear the last twelve seconds of 2022's chimes.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for January 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 1, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Gemini, Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 1, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Gemini, Leo

    How to celebrate New Year's eve at home: Here are 5 things you can do to make it happening RBA

    How to celebrate New Year's eve at home: Here are 5 things you can do to make it happening

    Tunisha Sharma death How to prevent suicides watch out for signs and seek help

    Preventing suicides: Watch out for triggers, be available for those in depression

    New Year 2023: List of holidays, important national, international days and dates to follow RBA

    New Year 2023: List of holidays, important national, international days and dates to follow

    Recent Stories

    Thunivu Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar's film is packed with many actions sequences; movie to release on January 12 RBA

    Thunivu Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar's film is packed with many actions sequences; movie to release on January 12

    Happy New Year 2023 How to share new and custom WhatsApp sticker GIFs to loved ones gcw

    Happy New Year 2023: How to share new and custom WhatsApp sticker, GIFs to loved ones

    Malaika Arora to Kareena to Alia Bhatt and more, know how your favourite celebs spent their New Year's eve

    Malaika Arora to Kareena to Alia Bhatt and more, know how your favourite celebs spent their New Year's eve

    Light of hope is right in front of us Xi Jinping New Year address amid surge in COVID cases gcw

    'Light of hope is right in front of us...' Xi Jinping's New Year address amid surge in COVID cases

    Have a great 2023 PM Modi Prez Murmu other leaders greet nation on New Year gcw

    'Have a great 2023...' PM Modi, Prez Murmu, other leaders greet nation on New Year

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon