Are you a college student or someone who has just shifted to the city of dreams? Well, we have just the right ‘how to spend a day in Mumbai’ itinerary for beginners who want the city to welcome them with a warm hug. Keep reading!

As much as one romanticises the idea of stepping into the fantasy and filmy world of Mumbai - one of India’s largest metropolitan cities - there’s no denying that the journey comes with a sense of overwhelm wrapped in uncertainty. They say the city either accepts you, or it makes you accept yourself in ways you never knew before.

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Well, if you are a newbie in the city and feeling puzzled amid the hustle and bustle of locals, overcrowded places, and need a moment of ‘me-time’, we have curated just the right day for you, which will make you fall in love with this city, just how it is shown in Bollywood films!

Good Morning! Marine Drive Promenade

Get up early and put on your sports shoes for a sweaty walk around the beautiful, picturesque view of Mumbai's Marine Drive around 6.30 AM. Nothing beats enjoying a blissful sunrise here over the Arabian Sea, and watching life unfold with a new dawn.

A Hearty Iranian Breakfast Calling

After soaking in the joy of a beautiful sunrise, it is time to delve into a delish breakfast at a nostalgic yet pretty Iranian cafe in the city. That one bite of mouth-watering Bun Maska with chai will make you forget homesickness, while that berry pulao will convince you to visit here time and again. You can visit Kyani & Co. or Britannia & Co. and many such places.

Time For Some Old Soul Mumbai

Take a stroll around CST station, Bombay High Court, or explore around Kala Ghoda. Every building has a story and a memory to carry. Do not forget to click a ton of ‘wallpaper-friendly’ pictures and a few of yours too, to send folks and friends back home.

Let’s Talk Art

What is Mumbai without its art? The entire fort area is filled with swanky and beautiful art galleries that will inspire the art lover in you in unknown ways. The Jehangir Art Gallery, National Gallery of Modern Art, TARQ etc are a few noted places that will offer you peace and passion.

Hungry Now?

Yes, we know your stomach is growling by this time. How about relishing some lips-smacking kebabs, pav bhaji, cutting chai or fresh juice with cream. Head onto Mohammed Ali Road or Crawford Market if you are famished and thank us later!

Some Chor Bazaari, please!

If you want to deck up your office cubicle or new apartment, Chor Bazaar is a one-stop destination for browsing through antiques, home decor, and high-quality vintage goods, from Victorian and colonial-era pieces, marble-topped tables, cane chairs, and wooden chests. Chor Bazaar has it all!

Take A Breather

Bandra Bandstand is the perfect spot to enjoy the view and slow down after a hectic day. The cool breeze around the sea will make you feel every bit of your presence in the city - that is equal parts chaotic and calm. You can also go to Carter Road to enjoy a serene sunset paired with coconut water or an iced coffee.

Let’s Call It A Day

Mumbai is not meant to be rushed, but to be enjoyed, even in its chaos. After a fulfilling day, you can hop onto Pali Hill Cafes like Olive or Candies to enjoy some yummy food and another cup of chai to call it a day.