One such budget recharge plan is the ₹49 plan. It offers unlimited data at a low price, attracting new customers.

Details of the ₹49 Recharge Plan

In July 2024, Reliance Jio increased the prices of several recharge plans and discontinued some low-price plans. However, it also introduced new, affordable plans, including the Jio ₹49 plan. This plan is particularly beneficial for users with high internet usage.