Skin Bounty: 5 benefits of using Besan that increases suppleness

Gram flour or besan is one the most effective and fantastic skincare organic remedies. It has been an integral part of the Indian kitchen household. From making ladoos, and pakoras to being an ingredient for scrubbing your skin, besan has got you covered. Besan helps in anti-ageing, and removal of tan while giving you healthy and glowing skin. In simple terms, grounded chickpea is known as besan or gram flour. Lastly, besan is usually safe to try and has little to no side effects. It is better to consult a skin specialist before trying out these packs or besan in case of any allergies. Furthermore, do a patch test to rule out any allergic reactions. So, if you haven’t discovered gram flour benefits yet, it’s time to do so today. To use besan for skin care, you can create face masks or scrubs by mixing them with other ingredients like yoghurt, honey, turmeric, or rosewater. Ensure that the paste is not too thick or thin for easy application. Besan, also known as gram flour, offers numerous skincare benefits.

Here are 5 Skin Care Benefits of Besan:

1. Natural Exfoliation:

Besan has a grainy texture that works as a gentle exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and impurities. Regular use can lead to a smoother complexion.

2. Oil Control:

Besan helps absorb excess oil from the skin's surface, making it an excellent option for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin. It can also help prevent clogged pores.

3. Skin Brightening:

Besan contains natural skin-lightening properties that can help reduce the appearance of dark spots, blemishes, and uneven skin tone. It leaves your skin looking brighter and more radiant.

4. Treatment of Acne:

Its antimicrobial properties can aid in treating acne and preventing future breakouts. Besan can help unclog pores and reduce inflammation.

5. Gentle Cleansing:

Besan can be used as a natural cleanser to remove dirt, grime, and makeup. It cleanses the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture.

