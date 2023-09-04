Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin Bounty: 5 benefits of using Besan that increases suppleness

    To use besan for skin care, you can create face masks or scrubs by mixing them with other ingredients like yoghurt, honey, turmeric, or rosewater. Ensure that the paste is not too thick or thin for easy application. Besan, also known as gram flour, offers numerous skincare benefits.

    Skin Bounty: 5 benefits of using Besan that increases suppleness vma eai
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 9:35 PM IST

    Gram flour or besan is one the most effective and fantastic skincare organic remedies. It has been an integral part of the Indian kitchen household. From making ladoos, and pakoras to being an ingredient for scrubbing your skin, besan has got you covered. Besan helps in anti-ageing, and removal of tan while giving you healthy and glowing skin. In simple terms, grounded chickpea is known as besan or gram flour. Lastly, besan is usually safe to try and has little to no side effects. It is better to consult a skin specialist before trying out these packs or besan in case of any allergies. Furthermore, do a patch test to rule out any allergic reactions. So, if you haven’t discovered gram flour benefits yet, it’s time to do so today. To use besan for skin care, you can create face masks or scrubs by mixing them with other ingredients like yoghurt, honey, turmeric, or rosewater. Ensure that the paste is not too thick or thin for easy application. Besan, also known as gram flour, offers numerous skincare benefits.

    ALSO READ: Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of Juicy Apricots that aids in softness

    Here are 5 Skin Care Benefits of Besan:

    1. Natural Exfoliation:

    Besan has a grainy texture that works as a gentle exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and impurities. Regular use can lead to a smoother complexion.

    2. Oil Control:

    Besan helps absorb excess oil from the skin's surface, making it an excellent option for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin. It can also help prevent clogged pores.

    3. Skin Brightening:

    Besan contains natural skin-lightening properties that can help reduce the appearance of dark spots, blemishes, and uneven skin tone. It leaves your skin looking brighter and more radiant.

    4. Treatment of Acne:

    Its antimicrobial properties can aid in treating acne and preventing future breakouts. Besan can help unclog pores and reduce inflammation.

    5. Gentle Cleansing:

    Besan can be used as a natural cleanser to remove dirt, grime, and makeup. It cleanses the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture.

    ALSO READ: 5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 9:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of Juicy Apricots that aids in softness vma eai

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of Juicy Apricots that aids in softness

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin vma eai

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin

    Acne treatment to hydration: 7 beauty benefits of Potatoes ATG EAI

    Acne treatment to hydration: 7 beauty benefits of Potatoes

    5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks vma eai

    5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks

    Eye protection to heart health: 7 health benefits of Pumpkin ATG EAI

    Eye protection to heart health: 7 health benefits of Pumpkin

    Recent Stories

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate snt

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate

    WATCH Belgian man shakes a leg to popular Indian songs; dances his way into hearts snt

    WATCH: Belgian man shakes a leg to popular Indian songs; dances his way into hearts

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of Juicy Apricots that aids in softness vma eai

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of Juicy Apricots that aids in softness

    Iceland to Norway: 7 most beautiful MUST visit countries in the World ATG EAI

    Iceland to Norway: 7 most beautiful MUST visit countries in the World

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin vma eai

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon