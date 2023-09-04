5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks

Promoting hair growth involves providing your body with essential nutrients. Here are five foods that can contribute to healthier hair growth. Long, strong and shiny hair is almost everyone's dream yet not everyone is able to fulfil it. Of course, it's important to keep your scalp healthy.

Here are 5 hair-friendly foods to aid you in the growth and care of shiny locks:

1. Salmon:

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon helps nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth. Omega-3s also reduce inflammation on the scalp, which can prevent hair loss and dandruff.

2. Spinach:

Spinach is loaded with iron, vitamins A and C, and folate. Iron deficiency can lead to hair loss, so incorporating iron-rich foods like spinach into your diet can help maintain healthy hair.

3. Eggs:

Eggs are a fantastic source of protein, which is crucial for hair growth since hair is primarily made up of protein. They also contain biotin, a B vitamin essential for hair health.

4. Berries:

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants, which help protect hair follicles from damage. They also contain vitamin C, which assists in collagen production, a protein that supports hair structure.

5. Sweet Potatoes:

Packed with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes promote the production of vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A helps maintain a healthy scalp and encourages the growth of hair.

