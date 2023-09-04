Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks

    Promoting hair growth involves providing your body with essential nutrients. Here are five foods that can contribute to healthier hair growth. Long, strong and shiny hair is almost everyone's dream yet not everyone is able to fulfil it. Of course, it's important to keep your scalp healthy.

    5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 8:31 PM IST

    Long, strong and shiny hair is almost everyone's dream yet not everyone is able to fulfil it. Of course, it's important to keep your scalp healthy, but it's also critical to pay attention to your diet. You can have dry, frizzy, smooth or silky hairs. All these are signs of your inside health. Each strand is made up of cells that contain a tough protein called keratin and they need to be constantly nourished with minerals and vitamins to make your hair long and strong. We have enlisted some foods for hair growth, which you must definitely add to your daily diet. So, what is the best food for healthy hair that will help it to grow faster?

    ALSO READ: Weight Loss bounty: 5 factors why Black Coffee is must-have for losing kilograms

    Here are 5 hair-friendly foods to aid you in the growth and care of shiny locks:

    1. Salmon:

    Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon helps nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth. Omega-3s also reduce inflammation on the scalp, which can prevent hair loss and dandruff.

    2. Spinach:

    Spinach is loaded with iron, vitamins A and C, and folate. Iron deficiency can lead to hair loss, so incorporating iron-rich foods like spinach into your diet can help maintain healthy hair.

    3. Eggs:

    Eggs are a fantastic source of protein, which is crucial for hair growth since hair is primarily made up of protein. They also contain biotin, a B vitamin essential for hair health.

    4. Berries:

    Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants, which help protect hair follicles from damage. They also contain vitamin C, which assists in collagen production, a protein that supports hair structure.

    5. Sweet Potatoes:

    Packed with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes promote the production of vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A helps maintain a healthy scalp and encourages the growth of hair.

    ALSO READ: 5 reasons why too much Lemon Water is health danger

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 8:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eye protection to heart health: 7 health benefits of Pumpkin ATG EAI

    Eye protection to heart health: 7 health benefits of Pumpkin

    Chappan Bhog to Kheer: 7 popular Janmashtami dishes ATG EAI

    Chappan Bhog to Kheer: 7 popular Janmashtami dishes

    7 healthy school lunch box recipes for your kids RBA EAI

    7 healthy school lunch box recipes for your kids

    Numerology Prediction for September 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 4 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 4, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Cancer & more

    Recent Stories

    Eye protection to heart health: 7 health benefits of Pumpkin ATG EAI

    Eye protection to heart health: 7 health benefits of Pumpkin

    Hydration to Digestive aid: 9 benefits of drinking Lemon Water ATG EAI

    Hydration to Digestive aid: 9 benefits of drinking Lemon Water

    Dosa to Biryani: 6 popular foods in South India vma

    Dosa to Biryani: 6 popular foods in South India

    F1 Max Verstappen's remarkable run: 10 consecutive wins in Formula 1 osf

    Max Verstappen's remarkable run: 10 consecutive wins in Formula 1

    Zinnia to Verbana: 7 flowers that attract butterflies ATG EAI

    Zinnia to Verbana: 7 flowers that attract butterflies

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon