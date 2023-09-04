Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of Juicy Apricots that aids in softness

    You can incorporate apricots into your skincare routine by creating homemade masks, scrubs, or toners. Alternatively, consuming apricots as part of a balanced diet can provide these skin benefits from within. Apricots offer a range of skincare benefits due to their nutrient-rich composition.

    Skin Care: 5 incredible benefits of Juicy Apricots that aids in softness vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 9:01 PM IST

    Apricot is absorbed by the skin for deep nourishment and aid in treating a number of skin concerns like eczema, itching, and a number of other irritating conditions. This skin-nourishing power is thanks to an antioxidant compound found within apricots. Apricots are full of vitamins A, E, and C, beta-carotene, and antioxidants that protect the skin from the effects of free radicals and help maintain skin clarity, suppleness, and elasticity by unclogging pores and eliminating blemishes. You can incorporate apricots into your skincare routine by creating homemade masks, scrubs, or toners. Alternatively, consuming apricots as part of a balanced diet can provide these skin benefits from within. Apricots offer a range of skincare benefits due to their nutrient-rich composition.

    ALSO READ: Acne treatment to hydration: 7 beauty benefits of Potatoes

    Here are 5 skincare benefits of Apricots:

    1. Rich in Antioxidants:

    Apricots are packed with antioxidants, including vitamins A and C, which help protect your skin from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. This can prevent premature ageing, fine lines, and wrinkles.

    2. Hydration:

    With a high water content, apricots are excellent for hydrating your skin. Proper hydration is crucial for maintaining skin elasticity and preventing dryness or flakiness.

    3. Exfoliation:

    Apricots contain natural acids and enzymes that can act as gentle exfoliants, helping to remove dead skin cells. Regular exfoliation can result in a smoother, brighter complexion.

    4. Skin Brightening:

    The presence of vitamins A and C in apricots can help brighten your skin by reducing the appearance of dark spots, sun damage, and uneven skin tone.

    5. Acne Prevention:

    Apricots contain vitamin E, which can help regulate oil production, making them beneficial for individuals with acne-prone skin. Additionally, their anti-inflammatory properties may reduce redness and irritation associated with acne.

    ALSO READ: 5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 9:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin vma eai

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin

    Acne treatment to hydration: 7 beauty benefits of Potatoes ATG EAI

    Acne treatment to hydration: 7 beauty benefits of Potatoes

    5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks vma eai

    5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks

    Eye protection to heart health: 7 health benefits of Pumpkin ATG EAI

    Eye protection to heart health: 7 health benefits of Pumpkin

    Chappan Bhog to Kheer: 7 popular Janmashtami dishes ATG EAI

    Chappan Bhog to Kheer: 7 popular Janmashtami dishes

    Recent Stories

    Iceland to Norway: 7 most beautiful MUST visit countries in the World ATG EAI

    Iceland to Norway: 7 most beautiful MUST visit countries in the World

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin vma eai

    5 astonishing benefits of Juicy fruit Apples on your Skin

    Acne treatment to hydration: 7 beauty benefits of Potatoes ATG EAI

    Acne treatment to hydration: 7 beauty benefits of Potatoes

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir's surprising choices for India's squad osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir's surprising choices for India's squad

    5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks vma eai

    5 incredible Hair friendly foods that can aid in growth of shiny locks

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon