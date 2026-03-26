Summer heat can be brutal on your plants. Just watering them isn't enough. Here's a simple home remedy that works wonders: alum water. It's a small trick with big results for your home garden.

When summer arrives, our home garden plants are the first to feel the heat. The soil dries up fast, leaves get burnt, pests increase, and roots become weak. These are common problems. In such times, just giving them plain water is often not enough. The most effective home remedy for summers is alum water (fitkari ka paani). It cools the soil, stops bacteria, and reactivates the plant's roots. This hack will keep your home garden fresh and green even in the peak of summer.

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Reduces Heat Stress and Instantly Cools the Soil

In summer, the soil in pots gets so hot that the roots can actually start to burn. A light solution of alum water quickly brings down the soil's temperature. It helps the soil stay cool and moist, which allows the plant to handle the strong afternoon sun better. Make sure to water your plants either between 7–9 AM in the morning or 6–7 PM in the evening when the temperature is a bit lower.

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Quickly Finishes Fungi and Pests that Grow in Summer

Hot weather is the perfect breeding ground for pests and fungi, especially white mould, tiny flies, and other small insects in the soil. Alum water cleans the soil's surface and stops these pests from growing, all without using any chemical sprays. This works best on plants like Tulsi, Money Plant, Aloe Vera, Ajwain, Rose, and other herbs.

Reduces the Effect of Hard Water in Summer

During the summer, tap water often becomes harder. This makes the soil alkaline, and plants can't absorb nutrients properly. Alum water reduces this hardness and helps maintain the soil's balance. This prevents leaves from turning yellow and encourages new leaves to sprout quickly.

Read More - Summer Gardening Tips: 5 Hacks to Prevent Plants From Drying Out

Alum Water Prevents Roots from Rotting

In the summer, people often end up overwatering their plants, which leads to root rot. Alum water makes the soil more porous, allowing excess water to drain easily and keeping the roots safe. This tip is perfect for those who have a habit of watering their plants daily.

No More Sunburnt and Dry Leaves

Sunburnt leaves are the biggest problem in summer. Lightly spraying the leaves with alum water removes dust, reduces stickiness, and helps the leaves tolerate the harsh sun better. This method shows the best results on Money Plant, Snake Plant, Spider Plant, and Peace Lily.