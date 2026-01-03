Exposure to cold wind can trigger sharp ear pain by irritating sensitive nerves and tissues. Thankfully, a few natural home remedies can help soothe discomfort and provide quick relief.

As it is currently winter, the impact of the cold is increasing day by day. This not only causes health problems, but many people also experience ear pain due to the cold wind. Children and those over 40, in particular, suffer greatly from ear pain. Why does cold wind cause ear pain? In this post, we will explore some simple home remedies to cure it.

What causes ear pain in winter?

The Eustachian tube is the main reason for ear pain when cold wind blows. This tube connects our nose and ear. During winter, excess dry air enters the body through the nose. Due to this dry air, the tube can get blocked. When air cannot pass through, the eardrums are pulled, causing intense pain. Moreover, unlike other parts of the body, the ears do not have a layer of fat. Therefore, when cold air passes through, it causes ear pain. Besides this, excessive mucus, sinus problems, and a sore throat can also lead to increased ear pain.

What can be done to avoid ear pain?

To prevent ear pain from cold wind, wear a cap that covers your ears whenever you go outside. This will prevent cold air from entering the ears and reduce the pain.

It's good to inhale steam after coming in from the cold during winter. Hot air passing through the nose will provide relief from pain. Doing this twice a week is highly beneficial.

To cure ear pain caused by cold wind, heat rock salt, tie it in a cloth, and apply it as a warm compress on the outer part of the ear. For children, have them lie down while applying the compress.

To reduce ear pain, gently warm sesame oil and put one drop in the ear. This will help alleviate the pain.

If the ear pain does not subside after trying the home remedies mentioned above, it is best to consult a doctor immediately and get the appropriate treatment.