Screentime warning: Know how one hour mobile use leads to dangerous health issues

If you watch mobile for more than an hour daily, then be careful, frightening information revealed in the report. You need to be careful about the symptoms and preventative care.

Increasing screen time remains one of the biggest problems for our health at present. Everyone from children to the elderly is being found to be its victim. Health experts say, due to the habit of scrolling reels, watching videos, or playing games on mobile phones, people often sit or lie down. Due to increasing physical inactivity in this way, the risk of obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, and heart diseases is being seen even at a young age.

Screen time has also been considered responsible for brain health and other physical-mental health problems. This is the reason why health experts have been advising all people to keep their distance from mobile or any other digital screen.

Doctors say the addiction to watching reels is increasing rapidly among people of all ages; due to this habit, there has also been an increase in screen time, which can have a serious effect on your eyes. This is the reason why cases of myopia have been seen increasing rapidly in the last few years.

What is nearsightedness?

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a condition in which you can see things clearly nearby but have difficulty seeing things far away. According to the study report, there has been a significant increase in cases of myopia in children and adolescents in the last 30 years. In the year 1990, its total cases were 24 percent, which has increased to 36 percent in 2023.

According to ophthalmologists, screen time has increased the risk of myopia in children and youth significantly as compared to before.

What did the study find out?

A recent study report published in the JAMA Network Open Journal recently states that people who watch screens for more than an hour a day may have a 21 percent increased risk of developing this disease over time.

For this, the researchers analyzed 45 different studies. It included more than 335 thousand participants, from children to adults. Being exposed to screens for one to four hours can increase the risk of myopia manifold.

One in every three children is a victim of myopia:

Earlier, a study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology said that one in every three children worldwide is being diagnosed with myopia. If the rate of increase of this disease continues like this and preventive measures are not taken, then in the next 25 years this problem can affect millions of children around the world. By the year 2050, 40 percent of children may fall victim to this eye problem.

Due to the negative conditions of the Corona epidemic, such as people spending more and more time at home, a reduction in sports outside, and online classes, the cases of this eye-related disease have increased even more.

Disadvantages of increasing screen time:

Ophthalmologists say that increasing screen time can have many more serious effects.

Problems like eye irritation, itching, blurred vision, and eye pain increase due to being in front of the screen for a long time.

Continuously spending time on the screen reduces the ability to concentrate.

Spending more time on social media and video games, etc., can also cause emotional instability, such as being more irritable, angry, etc.

The blue light emitted from the screen disrupts the production of a hormone called melatonin, which is necessary to regulate the sleep cycle.

