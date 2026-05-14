Vat Savitri Vrat is observed during the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month. It is a sacred fast in Hindu tradition, where married women pray for their husband’s long life and a happy, prosperous married life.

Vat Savitri Vrat is a deeply revered Hindu fast observed during the Jyeshtha month, especially on the Amavasya (new moon) day. It holds special significance in religious texts and is primarily observed by married women, who pray for the long life, good health, and prosperity of their husbands. The fast is also believed to bring happiness, harmony, and stability in married life. The observance begins on Jyeshtha Krishna Trayodashi and concludes with the main puja on Amavasya.

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When is Vat Savitri Vrat 2026?

According to astrologers, including Pt. Manish Sharma from Ujjain, the Jyeshtha Krishna Trayodashi falls on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Hence, the Vat Savitri Vrat begins on this day. The main puja and fasting rituals will be observed on Saturday, May 16, 2026, which falls on Jyeshtha Amavasya.

Auspicious Timings for Puja

Although the puja can be performed throughout the day, it is considered most fruitful when done during auspicious muhurats:

7:27 AM to 9:06 AM

11:56 AM to 12:49 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)

12:23 PM to 2:01 PM

Performing the rituals during these timings is believed to enhance spiritual benefits and blessings.

Puja Vidhi and Rituals

On the day of Vat Savitri Vrat, married women wake up early, take a bath, and take a vow (sankalp) of fasting with water, rice, and flowers in hand. All puja materials are prepared in advance, maintaining purity of mind and body.

During the puja, seven types of grains are placed in a basket, over which idols or images of Brahma and Savitri are placed. The banyan tree (Vat Vriksha) is worshipped along with Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Yamraj, and Savitri-Satyavan.

Women offer water, flowers, and prayers while chanting sacred mantras dedicated to Goddess Savitri. They also circle the banyan tree 11 times while tying a sacred thread around it. The ritual is followed by aarti and listening to the story of Savitri and Satyavan.

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Significance of Vat Savitri Vrat

The vrat is inspired by the legendary story of Savitri, a devoted wife who saved her husband Satyavan’s life from Yamraj through her unwavering devotion, intelligence, and determination. Her dedication is celebrated as the ultimate symbol of marital fidelity and strength.

Because of this divine story, married women observe the fast with deep faith, believing it brings protection, longevity, and well-being to their husbands and family.



Disclaimer

The information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium for bringing this information to you. Users should consider this information for reference purposes only.