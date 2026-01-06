Tickets to watch the Republic Day Parade 2026 live at Kartavya Path in Delhi are available from January 5 to January 14. Tickets can be purchased online at aamantran.mod.gov.in and at select counters in Delhi for ₹20 and ₹100.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Booking: Every year on January 26, a grand parade is held at Kartavya Path in Delhi to celebrate Republic Day. This parade showcases the country's military strength, cultural diversity, and valor. While most people enjoy this parade from the comfort of their homes on television, if you want to watch it live at Kartavya Path this year, this news is for you. Today, we are going to give you all the necessary details, from tickets to the booking process. Let's find out...

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ticket Sales Start from January 5

The sale of tickets for the Republic Day Parade will begin on Monday, January 5, 2026, and you can purchase them until January 14.

What will be the ticket prices?

Tickets for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 will be available for ₹20 and ₹100. Tickets for the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 28 will cost ₹20. Tickets for the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29 will cost ₹100. Tickets for all three events will be available from January 5 to January 14. Ticket sales will start at 9 AM every day and will continue until the daily quota is exhausted.

Official Website for Ticket Booking

To book tickets online, you need to visit the Ministry of Defence's invitation website at aamantran.mod.gov.in. You will also need to provide details such as your name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, home address, and ID proof.

Counters for Offline Ticket Purchase

You can buy offline tickets at the counters listed below. These counters will be open from January 5 to January 14, from 10 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Army Headquarters (Gate 5)

Shastri Bhawan (Gate 3)

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)

Parliament House (Reception)

Rajiv Chowk Metro (D Block, Gate 3–4)

Kashmere Gate Metro (Concourse, Gate 8)

To purchase offline tickets, you will also need to show an original photo ID card issued by the central/state government, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving license, PAN card, or passport.