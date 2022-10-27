Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home

    You can try making some Mutton Noormahal Biryani and Ghewar at your house with Chef Pawan Kumar's simple and easy recipe, especially if you are planning to host a small get-together at your home. These dishes will surely be the way to impress your guests.

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    You can try out Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghware at your house now. Every Indian is a fan of biryani. These dishes are delicious and must-have at any party. These fantastic recipes will surely give you the restaurant-style food you've been craving. It is surly a delight for all food lovers. Here is a recipe by Chef Pawan Kumar of Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort that you can try.

    Also Read: Top 7 reasons you might be gaining weight; know some effective ways to manage it

    Recipe for Mutton Noormahal biryani:  

    INGREDIENTS: 

    Mutton- 1kg

    Ghee-300gm

    Curd-300gm

    Onions-500gm

    Salt-To Taste

    Cloves-4 Pcs

    Asafoetida-A Pinch

    Dry Ginger-1tsp

    Kashmiri Mirch Powder-1tsp

    Cinnamon-1 Inch piece

    Almond-50gm

    Raisins-25gm

    Keora water-1tsp

    Basmati rice-1kg

    Eggs-6 no.

    Method: 

    1. Cook the meat with onion, ghee and masalas.

    2. Add one and a quarter times the volume of water (i.e. one cup of soaked rice to one and a quarter cups of water).

    3. Bring the cooked meat and water to a boil and add the rice and remaining items.

    4. Put the lid on top and cook for 30 minutes in dum style.

    5. Serve biryani with raisins, almonds and boiled eggs on top, along with any raita.

    Recipe For Ghewar

    INGREDIENTS: 

    Ghee -125g

    Maida - 300g

    Besan / Gram Flour -15g

    Water -1liter

    Lemon Juice -2 tbsp.

    For finishing ghewar: Sugar: 2 cups

    Water – ¼ cup

    Kewra Water – 1 tsp

    Cardamom Powder: 1gm

    Rabri/Thick Sweet Malai: to top the ghewar

    Almond & pista ( garnish )-10gm

    Method:

    1. Add the ghee to a large bowl and add a few ice cubes to the ghee. Cream the ghee using your hands, making sure the ghee gets cold with the ice. Once the ghee starts getting a little solidified, use your palms to smoothen the ghee

    2. Add Maida to the creamed ghee, followed by 1 tbsp. Of Besan. Add little water and make a thick batter. Whip the mixture well for about 5 minutes.

    3. To the whipped batter, add the lemon juice and the remaining water to the mixture. And form it into a thin batter.

    4. Once the ghee gets hot enough, place the mould into the ghee vessel (if you use one) and start pouring the batter inside the mould. Make a little space in the centre so it becomes the Ghewar. Pour the batter every 10-15 seconds, from a bit of height, only in the centre of the pan.

    5. Once you have poured enough batter for the Ghewar, add hot ghee on top of the Ghewar.

    6. As the sides release, take a rod and release the Ghewar out of the hot ghee.

    7. As the ghewars are ready and cooling, make the sugar syrup by adding 2 cups of sugar and a little bit of water, a tsp of kewra water. Once the syrup is ready, pour it on top of the Ghewar and repeat the same once again after 10 minutes. Garnish with Malai, cardamom powder, pistachios, and almonds and serve.

    Also Read: Post-Diwali: How to reduce weight after overeating sweets and oily food; know how to detoxify your body.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 27 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 27, 2022: Be careful Capricorn, Leo; good day for Gemini, Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for October 27 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Gen Z picks up a New Diwali Ritual with Level SuperMind App-snt

    Gen Z picks up a New Diwali Ritual with Level SuperMind App

    Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook greetings to share with loved ones gcw

    Gujarati New Year 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook greetings to share with loved ones

    Halloween 2022: Try out this tasty caramel apple recipe for a spooky dessert SUR

    Halloween 2022: Try out this tasty caramel apple recipe for a spooky dessert

    Recent Stories

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 27 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 27, 2022: Be careful Capricorn, Leo; good day for Gemini, Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for October 27 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    ISSF World Championships: Indian shooters end campaign with best-ever performance-ayh

    ISSF World Championships: Indian shooters end campaign with best-ever performance

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sure BCCI will sort this out - Sourav Ganguly on Team India food issue in Sydney-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Sure BCCI will sort this out' - Ganguly on Team India's food issue

    PM Modi to attend Chintan Shivir of all state home ministers, L-Gs on October 28 - adt

    PM Modi to attend Chintan Shivir of all state home ministers, L-Gs on October 28

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon