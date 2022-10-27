Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home

You can try making some Mutton Noormahal Biryani and Ghewar at your house with Chef Pawan Kumar's simple and easy recipe, especially if you are planning to host a small get-together at your home. These dishes will surely be the way to impress your guests.

You can try out Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghware at your house now. Every Indian is a fan of biryani. These dishes are delicious and must-have at any party. These fantastic recipes will surely give you the restaurant-style food you've been craving. It is surly a delight for all food lovers. Here is a recipe by Chef Pawan Kumar of Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort that you can try.

Recipe for Mutton Noormahal biryani:

INGREDIENTS:

Mutton- 1kg

Ghee-300gm

Curd-300gm

Onions-500gm

Salt-To Taste

Cloves-4 Pcs

Asafoetida-A Pinch

Dry Ginger-1tsp

Kashmiri Mirch Powder-1tsp

Cinnamon-1 Inch piece

Almond-50gm

Raisins-25gm

Keora water-1tsp

Basmati rice-1kg

Eggs-6 no.

Method:

1. Cook the meat with onion, ghee and masalas.

2. Add one and a quarter times the volume of water (i.e. one cup of soaked rice to one and a quarter cups of water).

3. Bring the cooked meat and water to a boil and add the rice and remaining items.

4. Put the lid on top and cook for 30 minutes in dum style.

5. Serve biryani with raisins, almonds and boiled eggs on top, along with any raita.

Recipe For Ghewar

INGREDIENTS:

Ghee -125g

Maida - 300g

Besan / Gram Flour -15g

Water -1liter

Lemon Juice -2 tbsp.

For finishing ghewar: Sugar: 2 cups

Water – ¼ cup

Kewra Water – 1 tsp

Cardamom Powder: 1gm

Rabri/Thick Sweet Malai: to top the ghewar

Almond & pista ( garnish )-10gm

Method:

1. Add the ghee to a large bowl and add a few ice cubes to the ghee. Cream the ghee using your hands, making sure the ghee gets cold with the ice. Once the ghee starts getting a little solidified, use your palms to smoothen the ghee

2. Add Maida to the creamed ghee, followed by 1 tbsp. Of Besan. Add little water and make a thick batter. Whip the mixture well for about 5 minutes.

3. To the whipped batter, add the lemon juice and the remaining water to the mixture. And form it into a thin batter.

4. Once the ghee gets hot enough, place the mould into the ghee vessel (if you use one) and start pouring the batter inside the mould. Make a little space in the centre so it becomes the Ghewar. Pour the batter every 10-15 seconds, from a bit of height, only in the centre of the pan.

5. Once you have poured enough batter for the Ghewar, add hot ghee on top of the Ghewar.

6. As the sides release, take a rod and release the Ghewar out of the hot ghee.

7. As the ghewars are ready and cooling, make the sugar syrup by adding 2 cups of sugar and a little bit of water, a tsp of kewra water. Once the syrup is ready, pour it on top of the Ghewar and repeat the same once again after 10 minutes. Garnish with Malai, cardamom powder, pistachios, and almonds and serve.

