Ever wondered why chips packets feel half empty when opened? That “air” isn’t what it seems. There’s science, safety rules, and smart packaging behind it, used by all major brands to protect taste and quality.

Today, chips and savory snacks have become common food items in every household. While there were only a few companies in this market once, there are now many Indian brands. But have you ever noticed that when you open a chip packet, half of it is filled with air?

What's the Truth?

People often assume that companies do this to save money or deceive customers, but the reality is very different. This 'air' is a combination of clever business and science.

What Gas Is It?

Most people think chip packets are filled with regular air, but that's not true. These packets are filled with nitrogen gas. It is an inert gas that does not chemically react with any food.

Why Is the Gas Injected?

Nitrogen gas keeps the chips fresh, crispy, and safe for a longer time. Nitrogen prevents moisture from escaping the chips and ensures they taste the same as when they left the factory.

How Does the Air Work?

Chips are very light and fragile. If the package were completely full or empty, they would break during transportation. This nitrogen-filled 'air' acts as a cushion, protecting the package from shocks. This means they remain intact from the factory to the store and finally to the customer. It is also a quality control strategy for companies.

Marketing Gimmick

If most of the package is filled with air, it's natural to wonder why the packet is so big. But this is all part of marketing and visual appeal.

The Secret of Attractive Packaging

Larger packages look more attractive and give customers the feeling that they are getting their money's worth. Moreover, the packaging size is crucial for both machine automation and chip protection.

Slack Filling

In the food industry, this technique of filling packets with air is called 'slack filling.' Every major snack company in the world, be it Lay's, Haldiram's, or Balaji Wafers, uses this technique.

What Are the FSSAI Rules?

In India, the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) also provides clear guidelines that companies can use slack filling only for safety and quality maintenance, not to mislead customers.