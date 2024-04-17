Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Lalla Surya Tilak on Ram Navami: Ayodhya to Ramaswamy Temple-5 places to celebrate birth of Lord Rama

    Ram Navami 2024: Take a spiritual trip to honour Lord Rama's birth, from Ayodhya Ram Mandir to the peaceful Ramaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu. On this occasion, let’s take a look at the five popular Ram Temples in India.

    Ram Lalla Surya Tilak on Ram Navami: Ayodhya to Ramaswamy Temple-5 places to celebrate birth of Lord Rama RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri to commemorate Lord Ram's birth in Ayodhya. This year, Ram Navami will be held on April 17. It is one of the most important holidays in India, and it is celebrated with great fanfare throughout the country. On this occasion, let us have a look at the five most popular Ram temples in India:

    Ram Mandir, Ayodhya
    According to Hindu legend, Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. The Ram temple was opened on January 22 with a Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This year, the temple will celebrate Ram Navami for the first time. It is supposed to be a fantastic occasion. The entire city will be lighted up, and processions will be planned.

    Also Read: Ram Navami 2024: Cultural to spiritual, the importance of this day

    Ram Lalla Surya Tilak on Ram Navami: Ayodhya to Ramaswamy Temple-5 places to celebrate birth of Lord Rama RBA

    Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu.
    The Ramaswamy Temple, in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, was constructed during the era of Thanjavur Nayak monarch Achuthappa Nayak (1560-1614) and finished under the reign of Raghunatha Nayak (1600-34). According to Kerala Tourism's official website, the temple is known as Dakshina (South) Ayodhya.

    Also Read: Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, quotes, messages and status for Facebook/ WhatsApp


    Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
    The temple, located in Kharvela Nagar, was established in 1979. Odisha Tourism's website lists seven temples in total. Massive crowds form a bee line on significant events and festivals to offer prayers to the deity.

    Also Read: Ram Navami 2024: 5 'bhog' items to offer to Lord Ram

    Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh
    The Ram Raja Temple at Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, tells the account of the Queen of Orchha's desire to worship Lord Ram as a boy. According to the MP Tourism official website, this is "the only temple in the country where Lord Rama is worshipped as the King and not as a deity."

    Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Telangana
    The Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple is located in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana. It is said that Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshman lived in Parnasala, 35 km from Bhadrachalam.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Navami 2024: Cultural to spiritual, the importance of this day RKK

    Ram Navami 2024: Cultural to spiritual, the importance of this day

    Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, quotes, messages and status for Facebook/ WhatsApp RBA

    Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, quotes, messages and status for Facebook/ WhatsApp

    What is 'Sad Leave', will it help in your work-life balance? Know more RBA

    What is 'Sad Leave', will it help in your work-life balance? Know more

    Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Know Ram Mandir timings, hotels, parking facilities and restrictions RBA

    Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Know Ram Mandir timings, hotels, parking facilities and restrictions

    VIRAL video alert!: Golden Retriever named Oscar sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila wants his location (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL video alert!: Golden Retriever named Oscar sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila wants his location (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Ram Lalla Surya Tilak on Ram Navami PM Narendra Modi best 10 quotes on Lord Ram RBA

    Ram Lalla Surya Tilak on Ram Navami: PM Narendra Modi’s best 10 quotes on Lord Ram

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling booths ready for voting in Kerala rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling booths ready for voting in Kerala

    Stock markets closed for Ram Navami amid volatile week in equity markets AJR

    Stock markets closed for Ram Navami amid volatile week in equity markets

    Dubai floods: Rahul Vaidya shares video of waterlogged streets; singer holds sneakers in hand while walking RBA

    Dubai floods: Rahul Vaidya shares video of waterlogged streets; singer holds sneakers in hand while walking

    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon