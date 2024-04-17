Ram Lalla Surya Tilak on Ram Navami: Ayodhya to Ramaswamy Temple-5 places to celebrate birth of Lord Rama

Ram Navami 2024: Take a spiritual trip to honour Lord Rama's birth, from Ayodhya Ram Mandir to the peaceful Ramaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu. On this occasion, let’s take a look at the five popular Ram Temples in India.

Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri to commemorate Lord Ram's birth in Ayodhya. This year, Ram Navami will be held on April 17. It is one of the most important holidays in India, and it is celebrated with great fanfare throughout the country. On this occasion, let us have a look at the five most popular Ram temples in India:

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

According to Hindu legend, Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. The Ram temple was opened on January 22 with a Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This year, the temple will celebrate Ram Navami for the first time. It is supposed to be a fantastic occasion. The entire city will be lighted up, and processions will be planned.

Also Read: Ram Navami 2024: Cultural to spiritual, the importance of this day

Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu.

The Ramaswamy Temple, in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, was constructed during the era of Thanjavur Nayak monarch Achuthappa Nayak (1560-1614) and finished under the reign of Raghunatha Nayak (1600-34). According to Kerala Tourism's official website, the temple is known as Dakshina (South) Ayodhya.

Also Read: Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, quotes, messages and status for Facebook/ WhatsApp

“South Ayodhya” Ramaswamy Temple Therottam on 17 April 2024!



Welcome all to the grand Festival!#kumbakonam pic.twitter.com/7Sa64XVbgb — நம்ம ஊரு கும்பகோணம்/Our Kumbakonam (@KumbakonamOoru) April 15, 2024



Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

The temple, located in Kharvela Nagar, was established in 1979. Odisha Tourism's website lists seven temples in total. Massive crowds form a bee line on significant events and festivals to offer prayers to the deity.

Also Read: Ram Navami 2024: 5 'bhog' items to offer to Lord Ram



Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh

The Ram Raja Temple at Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, tells the account of the Queen of Orchha's desire to worship Lord Ram as a boy. According to the MP Tourism official website, this is "the only temple in the country where Lord Rama is worshipped as the King and not as a deity."

Ram Raja Temple In Orcha, Only Temple Where Lord Ram Is Worshipped as King.



Madhya Pradesh Police Daily Gives Gun Salute to Bhagwan Ram Before Puja pic.twitter.com/IkUG2V5Q1D — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) November 9, 2019

Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Telangana

The Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple is located in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana. It is said that Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshman lived in Parnasala, 35 km from Bhadrachalam.

Sri Rama Navami celebrations started a day before at 350 years old, Lord Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, in #Bhadrachalam, on a grand scale.

The temple was constructed in the 17th Century.

ECI denies permission to #Telangana CM #RevanthReddy to offer clothes.#SriRamaNavami pic.twitter.com/ItQgDQXrPf — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 16, 2024