Lifestyle

Ram Navami 2024: 5 'bhog' items to offer to Lord Ram

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 17 this year to mark the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Treta Yug

Lord Ram was born in Treta Yug to King Dasharath and Kaushalya in Ayodhya. He was the 7th incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

What is a bhog?

"Bhog" refers to the offering of food to a deity during worship or religious ceremonies. Let's check what can we offer to Lord Ram on Ram Navami.
 

Kheer with saffron

Offer saffron-rich Kheer to Lord Shri Ram. There will be happiness and prosperity in your life and you will get rid of problems.
 

Yellow fruits

Yellow fruits are related to Lord Jupiter. Offering these to Lord Ram keeps the mind pure and calm and there are possibilities of financial gain.
 

Gram flour sweets

Offer sweets made of gram flour like Boondi Laddoo, Mohan Thal etc. Lord Shri Ram will shower abundant blessings.

Dry fruits halwa

Offer dry fruits halwa to Lord Ram. It is also called Mohan Bhog. All our worries and problems can go away with this.
 

Makhana

Makhana grows in water, hence it is related to the Moon. By offering it, the defects of the Moon are removed and peace will prevail.
 

