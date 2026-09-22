Street Dog Attack Risk: What to Do If a Dog Barks, Charges or Chases You
What should you do if a street dog suddenly starts barking or chasing you? Panicking and running is the worst thing you can do. Here are some life-saving tips from experts on how to protect yourself from dog bites in such situations.
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What should you do to save your life?
When a street dog suddenly starts barking or chasing you, most people scream and run. But experts say that's the biggest mistake! Running actually triggers the dog's instinct to chase. So, what should you do to save yourself in such a scary situation? Here's the complete guide.
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Never run, stay calm
If a strange dog runs towards you, never ever panic and run. When you run, you awaken the dog's 'prey drive', making it chase you to bite. Instead, take a deep breath and try to stand perfectly still in one place.
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No Direct Eye Contact
Don't look directly into the dog's eyes. In the world of dogs, a direct stare means a challenge or a threat. You should turn your body slightly to the side and slowly start taking steps backward.
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Don't scream, don't threaten
You should not shout loudly or wave your arms and legs to scare the dog. If you have a bag, bottle, or umbrella in your hand, just place it between yourself and the dog. The dog will see you are not a threat and will likely leave on its own.
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If you fall, curl into a ball
In case a dog attacks and knocks you to the ground, don't lie flat. You must immediately curl up into a ball. Use your hands to cover your face, neck, head, and ears. This 'ball posture' helps protect your vital organs from serious harm.
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Be extra careful with children
Never leave your children alone on the road. You must warn them not to go near street dogs. Even if it's a pet dog, don't let your kids touch it without the owner's permission first.
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What to do if bitten or scratched?
If a dog bites or even scratches you with its nails, you must act fast. Immediately wash the wound with soap under running water for at least 10-15 minutes. Without any delay, go to the nearest hospital and get an Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV).
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